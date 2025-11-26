Trump’s ‘Peace Deal’ — The Plot Twist Ukraine Didn’t Ask For

While campaigning for his second term, President Donald Trump had promised to end the war between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office. Nearly 11 months into his term, Trump may be close to fulfilling that promise.

During a recent media gaggle on board Air Force One, President Trump offered direct and sobering views on the conflict between the two European nations, and he also commented on the proposed peace deal.

Two days ago, a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, prepared by American delegates and the Kremlin in Geneva, was leaked. The document contained 24 points that heavily favored Russia and granted the Kremlin control over Ukrainian territory that had never been defeated or surrendered. Additionally, Russia demanded that Ukraine cap the size of its army at 660,000 soldiers.

🚨 BREAKING: Ukraine agrees to peace deal, with some details to still be worked out, US official says pic.twitter.com/pxFLvjftMW — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 25, 2025

Of the 28 original points in the deal, Ukraine outright rejected these two terms. Kyiv has refused to consider handing over its territory, which is home to at least a quarter of a million Ukrainians.

As for the army-size cap, Ukraine argues that while 660,000 active soldiers may be suitable for peacetime, imposing such a limit during an active war would cripple its defensive capabilities and strategically weaken the country.

However, President Trump is not keen on Ukraine’s resistance to the suggestions.

In the interview, Trump explained that the peace proposal, initially containing 28 points and later reduced to 22, is “one of the best proposals there is.” He emphasized that the ideas are still conceptual and not finalized, but made it clear that territorial negotiations would remain central to the peace talks.

President Trump argued that even if Ukraine rejects the deal due to the territorial concessions, it may end up losing that land to Russia regardless. “Eventually, that’s land that, over the next couple of months, might be gotten by Russia anyway,” he said.

He also posed a stark choice for President Zelensky, asking: “Do you want to fight and lose another 50, 60,000 people, or do you want to do something now?” Trump implied that continuing the war could lead to further loss of territory and human lives.

Trump insisted that Russia has the advantage due to the size of its military and its population. He continued to insist that the scale of the Russian army alone is enough to intimidate the opposition, suggesting that waging a prolonged war against such a large nation would be unwise. “Russia’s got a lot more people… a much bigger pool of soldiers,” he said, adding, “This war could go on for years, and Russia’s got a lot more people.”

Trump confirms the peace talks have advanced and we are close to the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine! The deal is being fine-tuned and Trump says he is looking forward to meeting with Putin and Zelensky when the deal is finalized. Trump is bringing peace to the world. pic.twitter.com/hElM3NIg2A — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 25, 2025

During the gaggle, President Trump also discussed the roles of private intermediaries involved in the talks. He noted that negotiators were aiming to establish stable borders so that no villages or towns are split, and no communities are divided.

He also commended individuals such as Steve Wilkoff and Jared Kushner as contributors to the early stages of the negotiations.

Trump avoided outlining any concessions that Russia should make. The message appeared clear: the U.S. position under Trump was to accommodate Russia’s demand, and to make sure that Ukraine yielded to whatever the Kremlin insisted upon. The only outcome the US wants is to secure a swift end to the conflict. An outcome Trump could claim as a diplomatic victory during his presidency.