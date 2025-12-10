Donald Trump Explodes After Health Questions — Calls Scrutiny “Treasonous” in Wild Rant

Donald Trump’s health has remained a constant topic of concern since his return to The White House for the second term. From bruised hands to nodding off during conferences, Trump has shown several signs that have raised questions about his physical and mental fitness, leading both his supporters and opponents to question his capability of handling his responsibilities.

However, the Trump administration and the President himself have always claimed that he is in the best health and there are no reasons to be concerned. Trump even claimed during a recent press conference that he felt sharper now than he felt 25 years back.

Therefore, it is only natural that the President does not like the way his health is being scrutinized. This became clear in a Truth Social post from Trump on December 10, where he said that it was “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” to question his health.

Trump’s frustration with the growing concern over his health was visible from the way he ranted on Truth Social. He especially targeted the New York Times article that highlighted how Trump’s second term appears lighter than his first one and how the President also seems more tired now.

It should be noted here that Trump had previously mocked former President Joe Biden’s health multiple times and even gave him the nickname, “Sleepy Joe.” However, when the same thing is happening to him, he is absolutely fuming, which only highlights the irony of his words and anger.

On his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best. I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, brought Business back into the United States at levels never seen before, rebuilt our Military, created the Largest Tax Cuts and Regulation Cuts, EVER, closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border, when previous Administrations were unable to do so, and created an “aura” around the United States of America that has led every Country in the World to respect us more than ever before.”

Besides boasting about his own achievements, Trump also claimed that he had done very well in all the medical examinations and cognitive tests and therefore criticizing his health even after that was a clear and unacceptable attempt to demean him.

Trump says reporting on his health is “seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.’ They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about… pic.twitter.com/HgmvILTIKS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

However, people online did not agree with Trump as one user shared his post and captioned, “I know we are numb to it…but take the time to read this absolutely batsh-t crazy super long rant he just posted. The part Aaron highlights here doesn’t quite portray how absolutely crazed of a screed this is. He clearly is terrified about how he is failing mentally & physically.”

Another one highlighted the irony of Trump’s words, as they commented, “so by trumps logic, trump himself is guilty of treason since he has maligned bidens health for years.” Another user had a similar question, “Didn’t he question Biden’s health nonstop?”

A third user offers a more detailed insight, saying, “Unhinged from Trump saying NYT reporting of his declining stamina & observations of him recently falling asleep during meetings is ‘seditious, perhaps even treasonous.’ Incredibly rich coming from a man who wouldn’t shut up about Biden’s failing mental state.”

With a huge section of netizens not agreeing to what Trump had to say about his health and it being scrutinized, only time will tell if the President would come forward with another rant or if the White House and responsible authorities will actually give a better idea about his health.