Sleepy Much? President Donald Trump Caught Napping Again as Critics Sound Alarm

Donald Trump seemingly falls asleep once again! The POTUS was caught on camera visibly trying to stay awake during a roundtable meeting in the White House’s Cabinet Room on Monday. It’s no surprise that the 79-year-old has often been spotted dozing off during work hours amid ongoing rumors about his health.

Since his second term began in January, critics and experts alike have been concerned about a possible decline in Trump’s health. Even his estranged niece, Mary Trump, discussed three signs that indicate the POTUS’s current health is not as good as he or the White House claims.

Dozy Donny is caught sleeping in the middle of a press conference. Again. pic.twitter.com/PjULY7uJrd — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) December 2, 2025

During Monday’s roundtable, everything seemed normal when Donald Trump announced a multibillion-dollar aid package for U.S. farmers who have been affected by the global trade wars sparked by Trump’s own tariff plans.

As the roundtable continued, the Republican leader was spotted slipping into a heavy-eyed daze. When Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins began speaking, the 79-year-old appeared to drift off, and his head tilted toward Rollins. His eyes shut completely, and his head dropped forward slightly before he woke himself back up.

However, this continued through most of the meeting. He struggled to keep his eyes open as the Agriculture Secretary explained how her department would use $11 billion for the new assistance program for American farmers.

When she mentioned the amount, Trump jolted awake and corrected her, “It’s $12 billion.” However, he wasn’t entirely correct either.

🚨 BREAKING: In a surreal and frankly humiliating moment, Donald Trump just fell asleep during his own briefing in Saudi Arabia. This isn’t jet lag — it’s a walking security risk with a nap schedule. The man who calls himself “sharp as ever” couldn’t even stay conscious. pic.twitter.com/bpqOeCIvpr — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 13, 2025

Brooke went on to explain to the POTUS that by February 2026, her department would provide the $11 billion as one-time payments to crop farmers across the country. However, the remaining $1 billion would be set aside for crops that weren’t covered by the Farmer Bridge Assistance program. “Ahh, very tricky,” Trump responded with droopy eyes.

Donald Trump trying to fight off sleep is not something new. Since his second term began, several clips of him dozing off at important events and meetings have gone viral on the internet. While MAGA fans defend it as a 79-year-old being exhausted due to a packed schedule, critics see it differently.

Even some experts think that the POTUS might be experiencing a decline in his health, both physical and cognitive. These rumors have been further fueled by his bruised hands and swollen ankles. Although the White House provided explanations for both, his cognitive decline is still evident.