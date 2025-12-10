Pope Leo XIV Breaks Silence — Presses Europe to Act as Ukraine War Drags On

TW: Mentions details about a devastating war.

Vatican’s Pope Leo XIV has a political opinion, and we are here to listen! Pope has claimed that Europe must play a central role in any Ukraine peace settlement, while sharply criticizing the Trump administration for what he described as attempts to “undermine” the historic transatlantic alliance.

Speaking after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting European capitals to seek support for Kyiv, the Pope highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire. He outlined the Vatican’s ongoing efforts to reunite Ukrainian children taken by Russian forces.

We all know that the longstanding war between Ukraine and Russia has claimed thousands of lives, damaged properties and caused life-altering trauma for many children who were captured by Russian forces.

According to The Irish Star, Zelensky and Pope met at the Castel Gandolfo, where the American pontiff reiterated that any sustainable peace plan must include active European participation.“Seeking a peace agreement without including Europe in the talks is unrealistic, given the war is in Europe,” Leo said. As per the leader, the involvement of Europe would help not only in immediate negotiations but also in long-term political guarantees.

The Vatican has taken a neutral stance on the conflict, providing humanitarian aid and advocating for the safe return of Ukrainian civilians affected by the war. Pope has reportedly met some of the children returned from Russian custody and had discussions about their future and the aftermath of the damages these innocent souls faced.

The Vatican has also worked towards providing aid for the displaced children and reuniting them with their potential caregivers. Pope Leo also indulged in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His agenda on European leadership comes amid concerns that recent U.S. initiatives may have attempted to sideline European nations in crucial discussions. With America’s volatile and rapid political scenario, President Donald Trump is also trying to juggle many things on his plate.

“What I have observed could make a huge change in what was for many years a true alliance between Europe and the United States,” Pope said. His agenda seems clear: America should focus on its foreign policies and not entirely exclude European nations from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, since that could jeopardise Europe’s optimistic relationship with America, which has lasted for decades.

These remarks come as the Trump administration has released a new national security strategy that raised questions about U.S.-European relations and hinted at improving ties with Russia. Pope Leo wants Europe to be the diplomatic voice that would help keep the balance and encourage cooperation between nations.

The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2014 when Russian troops, disguised in unmarked uniforms, covertly invaded Crimea, an autonomous republic within Ukraine. Over the next seven years, fighting in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people.

Again, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, it has been a series of on-and-off bombings leading to bloodshed and destruction. Donald Trump has been advocating for world peace that would be fully established once the war ends. He claimed that he is responsible for ending seven wars so far.

Pope Leo also focused on the need for explicit security guarantees for Ukraine, both now and in the future. These guarantees are part of the ongoing negotiations with European and American allies.

Meanwhile, Zelensky sat down with the Vatican leader with the hopes of getting the city involved in creating a structured peace plan. This plan includes a 20-point agreement, detailed security measures, and strategies for rebuilding Ukraine after the war.

Considering America under Trump has opted chiefly for an independent approach, Pope Leo said Europe must be actively involved not only in negotiations but also in ensuring Ukraine’s long-term safety. On the other hand, Trump has had a different history of negotiations with both Zelensky and Putin.

Hence, Pope Leo XIV’s message is clear: to achieve peace in Ukraine, Europe needs to be fully involved. The new bishop became the leader of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, following Pope Francis’ death on April 21.