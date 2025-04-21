Vatican Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell has confirmed that Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88. On Monday, April 21, Farrell stated: “The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house at 7:35 this morning. He devoted his entire life to serving the Lord and his Church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.”

🚨 BREAKING: Pope Francis, the first non-European pope in nearly 1,300 years, has died at 88. His death, announced by the Vatican, came unexpectedly after a public appearance and a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. A mourning period will follow, and cardinals under 80… pic.twitter.com/WtGFbuLhZa — The Fact Checker (@The_Facts_Dude) April 21, 2025

The senior official’s statement concluded: “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, the late pope was elected Pope Benedict XVI’s successor in 2013 at the age of 76. The Vatican sent a statement before his death, where the Pope expressed his gratitude to everyone for their constant support saying: “I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all.”

After battling acute respiratory failure and pneumonia in both lungs, he spent a large portion of February at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. Pope Francis was diagnosed with renal problems and bronchitis while he was in the hospital. He fought to breathe and needed blood transfusions and a ventilator.

Pope Francis dead at 88 RIP – but I’m pretty sure he died a few weeks ago and they didn’t want a conclave over Easter… https://t.co/2KKxYaNXAx — Smartloobylou (smartloobylou.eth) (@loulou12395997) April 21, 2025

With a voting procedure that might take up to 20 days in what is known as a papal conclave, it is currently unclear who will be named the new bishop of Rome.

The College of Cardinals will vote four times a day until a candidate obtains a significant two-thirds of the vote before making the final selection. Cardinals Pietro Parolin, Peter Erdö, Luis Antonio Tagle, Matteo Zuppi, and Raymond Leo Burke are all likely contenders.