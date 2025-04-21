JD Vance’s Awkward Easter Moment With Pope Francis Raises More Questions Than It Answers

The US Vice President JD Vance has recently converted to Catholicism. However, he has been slandering the name of his religion by his action. Apparently, his Christianity taught him to be unjust, foul-mouthed and condescending towards others. Everything Catholicism does not support.

It is apparent even the Pope Francis is aware of the hypocrisy of the US government in the name of Christianity, and he does not appreciate the way these people are slinging mud in the name of God.

Several religious and political leaders from all over the world attended the Vatican’s Easter celebrations. Among these was Vice President JD Vance, who was also in the Vatican on Sunday for the Easter mass and celebrations.

His meeting with Pope Francis on such a holy occasion was marred with awkward diplomatic moments. There has been a conflict of ideology going on between the Vatican’s teachings and American conservatism.

The brief but extremely symbolic meeting showed how these differences are very visible.

JD Vance is well-known for taking strong stances on immigration and culture war topics. JD Vance has been very vocal about his newfound disdain towards people of color and his support of getting people deported for a crime as small as jaywalking. He even insulted a whole country and called Chinese people peasants. He has been very supportive of the erasure of LGBTQ rights in America.

Pope Francis told a group of Italian parents of #LGBTQ children: “God loves your children as they are. The Church loves your children as they are, because they are children of God.”#LGBTQIA 🏳️‍🌈 Equality pic.twitter.com/t6tbu1Gt9d — Dawn-Marie 💫 (@SkyeDawn) September 20, 2020

Pope Francis, on the other hand, has been a beacon of light and hope. He has accepted LGBTQ people and called them children of God. This was a big step for the Church. He never discriminated towards people who were not white or even Christian. Pope Francis has been very vocal about the moral need to accept immigrants and refugees. He has always presented immigration as a spiritual matter as much as a political one.

He has always granted an audience to whoever wanted to meet him. He even met with former President Barack Obama, who is a Protestant Christian.

On paper, JD Vance and Pope Francis do not get well. Apparently, they do not in real life.

During his meeting with Pope Francis, Vance tried to reconcile his differences with the Pope. He tried to give the Pope a token of his faith and appreciation. However, there was a moment of miscommunication that ruined the conversation and made it a little awkward.

🇺🇸🇨🇳 JD Vance, a man who built his brand off Appalachian hardship, now calls Chinese farmers “peasants” on Fox. Funny how the guy who sold his own grandma’s pain for a book deal thinks he’s qualified to rank others’ dignity. You crawled from poverty to power—then spat on the… pic.twitter.com/QERqxsxluu — 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) April 8, 2025

The Easter meeting took place at a critical juncture in American politics. It is possible that Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the Vatican was a calculated attempt to promote unity. It was an attempt to smooth things over during a sharply divided political and religious environment. It was more a political visit than a personal pilgrimage.

However, the endeavor has not been successful. If the objective was to establish a stronger relationship with Pope Francis, that wouldn’t have happened. There was no sign of a closer connection or alignment. According to Vatican insiders, the Holy Father was courteous but cautious.

Pope Francis met briefly with U.S. Vice President @JDVance on Easter Sunday. The private audience lasted a few minutes. They exchanged Easter greetings, and the pope gave Vance a Vatican tie, rosaries and a set of three large chocolate Easter eggs for his kids. pic.twitter.com/v48BsukaDQ — EWTN News (@EWTNews) April 20, 2025

This may have been a reflection of the conceptual disconnect between Vance’s understanding of the Church’s role in social justice.

The increasingly confrontational approach taken by Catholic conservatives in the US will leave them alone in the religious circle, too.

Critics viewed the meeting as a botched attempt at moral credibility. However, JD Vance’s supporters praised his dedication to his faith. Whatever one may think, the experience is a reminder of the difficulties that arise when politics and religion collide on a global scale.