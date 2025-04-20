In Easter Meeting with JD Vance, Pope Francis Demands Hostage Release

After staying in the hospital for over a month, Pope Francis has resumed his official meetings and work. Pope has just recovered from severe pneumonia and is gaining strength to get back to his duties. He appears healthy and was also seen waving to the crowds from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

One of the most important meetings so far was with the US vice president JD Vance, who is visiting the Vatican with his family during Easter week. Upon his brief meeting with JD Vance, Pope Francis did not waste the opportunity to appeal for the release of the hostages of the Hamas-Israel war.

He stated in his Easter message, “I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!”

This time, the Pope didn’t deliver the traditional mass but went with the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing. It is a special blessing for the declaration of reconciliation that only the Pope can give to the world.

Previously, it wasn’t clear if JD Vance would get to meet Pope Francis. Earlier, Vance was present at the front row of the Friday services in the Vatican. According to the insiders, the meeting was short, with an exchange of Easter wishes. The two met to talk just for a few minutes, but covered most of the important topics.

Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health. Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/SIhU9gYQl2 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 20, 2025

This meeting holds significance as JD Vance and Pope have opposing views on immigrants. The Pope has always supported the welfare of immigrants and how it’s being a good Christian to look after one another. The Pope criticized how the US is handling the immigrant situation.

Moreover, the deportation policies need to change to ensure people are treated fairly. Apart from the criticism, he also asked all the Catholics to reject anti-immigrant rules. Pope Francis has always had strong opinions about the community’s causes. Recently, he also encouraged people to make efforts to save the planet.

Just in: Pope Francis presents US Vice President JD Vance with a Vatican tie, blessed rosary beads, and three Easter eggs for his children. Vance tells the Pope “It’s good to see you in better health.” @EWTNews pic.twitter.com/mFpXChiqmZ — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) April 20, 2025

One way to do so is to deal with poverty, focusing on the need for integral ecology that helps people as well as the planet. His suggestion is to have a unified approach instead of tackling issues individually. He reiterated that there needs to be a real change of heart to deal with these urgent matters.

JD Vance has defended the Trump administration’s views on immigrants. He also said that he is a baby Christian and may not be aware of everything. Vance is himself a Christian who was baptized 6 years ago. But his stance on immigrants is only to protect his country’s citizens, and then thinks about other people.