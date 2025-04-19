JD Vance Visits Vatican Amid Rift With Pope Francis Over Trump’s Migrant Crackdown

There is a clash of thoughts when it comes to Trump’s stance on migrants and Pope Francis’ opposing that. As a part of the Trump administration, JD Vance also shared the same views on the crackdown on migrants.

This week, on Easter, Vance paid a visit to the Vatican with his wife, Usha Vance, and children. The Vance family was sitting in the front row during Friday services. Vance became a catholic in 2019, so this means he’ll attend the services during his Rome Trip. He otherwise identifies with a Catholic intellectual movement. Most of their views are liberal, and they believe in authoritarian and reactionary teachings.

With his post-liberalism views, JD Vance attended the service at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. The service was hosted by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti. Vance was also set to meet Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is the Vatican secretary of state. According to the rumors, he was also set to greet Pope Francis, who is back after recovering from pneumonia.

I’m grateful every day for this job, but particularly today where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday. I had a great meeting with Prime Minister Meloni and her team, and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city. I wish all Christians… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 18, 2025

The two meeting each other may not have been the best idea, as Francis has been very vocal about the Trump administration’s stance on migrants. He is often seen criticizing Trump for his crackdown on immigrants. Francis does not support Trump’s plan to deport the migrants.

As a result, promoting care for migrants is one of the major part of his papacy, and views to ensure there’s social justice. Before being hospitalized in February, Francis warned the Trump administration over how they are impacting the migrants. Pope condemned their deportation plans. Francis also drafted a letter to the US bishops saying that Vance uses his Catholic doctrine to justify anti-immigrant policies.

Replying back to this, JD Vance was defensive for the administration. He explains his Catholic theory of “Ordo amoris” that says to look after family first and then think about neighbor, and community. This is followd by citizens and those who come from other countries. Trump’s administration just wants to serve the Americans in this matter and do what’s best for them.

US Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic who has clashed with Pope Francis over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, took part in a religious service at the Vatican on Friday but the convalescing pope did not attend.https://t.co/wdkb3RSJM3 pic.twitter.com/QD04FJNpOS — SABC News (@SABCNews) April 18, 2025

Francis communicated to Vance about Christian love, how it’s not concentric and expands to all the persons and groups. We can see that both parties are communicating their views. Vance has also acknowledged the criticism openly, saying he is a baby Catholic and does not know everything about the religion.

To further extend his concern, he also posted prayers for the Pope’s recovery.