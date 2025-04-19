Irish J1 Students in US Face Trump-Era Risks—Activism Could Get Them Deported

Irish students in the U.S. face possible deportation over J1 visa concerns, as they’re warned to steer clear of activities that go against President Trump’s policies.

The USI, or the Union Students of Ireland which represents more than 350,000 students across 30 higher education institutions, has marked several risks that are in stakes with “activism” while in the US on the popular summer work visa.

The USI had previously cautioned that involvement in activism-related efforts could put students at risk of deportation.

It stated, “While activism is a vital part of student life and a right that should be protected, it is important that students fully understand the possible consequences for their visa status, including the risk of deportation, and take steps to safeguard their participation in such activities.”

There are over 1000 students coming from Ireland to the United States every year to live and work under the J1 visa program. This program primarily allows the full-time third level students to work as well as travel for up to four months during the summer.

In the Presidential term of Donald Trump, deportations have become a key aspect and is also currently embroiled in battles over a number of individual cases. Stats state a minimum of 901 students at 128 colleges and universities have had their visas revoked or their legal status terminated since mid-March.

The Irish organization raised their concerns over over the actions that might threaten the students’ ability “to freely express their views are deeply concerning and undermine the principles of free speech and democratic engagement”, stating that these actions “to freely express their views are deeply concerning and undermine the principles of free speech and democratic engagement”.

Chris Clifford, the President of the USI, said that they definitely support free speech but certainly don’t want the Irish students put in harm’s way.

He said, “We are absolutely pro-free speech. Absolutely everyone is entitled to their opinion, but we don’t want our students put into a difficult situation.”

Besides, another Irish immigration lawyer who is based in Chicago, stated that she received multiple calls from her parents who have expressed their concerns regarding the visa program.

Fiona McEntee, founder of McEntee Law Group, said, “People’s mothers are calling asking whether their daughters should come to the US on a summer J1.”

She further stated that the officials residing in the border area have the authority to check the phones and computers upon the entry to the country which also includes the Dublin Airport’s pre-clearance.

NEW: Hundreds of international students in the U.S. have been told to self-deport and have had their F-1 visas revoked for sharing “anti-national” content on social media or for alleged involvement in campus activism, according to reports. Details in thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sBTTTnW0Gi — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 30, 2025

McEntee said that the officials are authorized to check the comments or any sort of activities which they consider to be anti-Trump, anti-American, or even anti-Semitic. Besides, she also shed some light on advocating for the people of Palestine, which has been among the significant reasons behind notable deportation proceedings.

She said, “Speaking out for the Palestinian people… Is that considered anti-Semitism? I mean there has been some pretty high-profile cases here of people who apparently have been participating in peaceful protests and different activities that have experienced significant enforcement activity including deportation proceedings.”