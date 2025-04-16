Donald Trump’s ‘Self-Deport’ Plan Offers Money, Airfare—But Only If You’re ‘Good’

Donald Trump has decided to try the gentle-deporting approach when it comes to the illegal immigrants in the US. The President looks to be swapping brute-force deportations for a smarter, more strategic plan. In a recent interview, Trump revealed how he plans on paying illegal immigrants for “self-deporting.”

Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration hasn’t exactly gone unnoticed, it caused enough stir. The government has been accused of wrongfully deporting hundreds of immigrants without following the proper process. District Judge James E had to step in to put a halt to all deportations.

During an interview with Fox News, the President recently spoke about his plan to introduce a “self-deportation program” in the country. He did not give out too many details about the plan, other than making a mention of airfare and a stipend.

“We’re going to give them a stipend. We’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them — if they’re good,” the 78-year-old revealed. He also added that if the government wants the immigrants “back in,” the government will work with them to allow them back into the country.

The motivation behind the sudden deportation plan, Trump admitted, is that the government is focusing on getting “murderers” out of the country. The self-deportation program is reserved for people who have been “good.”

During the same interview, Trump was shown a video clip of a Mexican man who had entered the US illegally two decades ago and had been residing there ever since. The Mexican man’s citizens were now American citizens.

“We want to have as many people come in as possible, but they have to come in legally.” 一 Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/bpesMWQBs9 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 16, 2024

The interviewer, Rachel Campos-Duffy, noted that the Mexican man said he would have supported Trump if he could legally vote. In the clip, the man noted that if someone commits a crime, they deserve to be deported to their respective countries.

“I look at this man. I say, this is a guy that we want to keep,” Trump said after the clip was played. The Republican also acknowledged that he would “take heat” for the admission. Trump then noted that the man in the video was not in “danger” of being deported.

The President pointed out that illegal labour was essential for the countries and addressed the subject. Trump noted that hotels and farms will need labour, which is a labour gap that can be filled by immigrants. He said his plan will prove to be “very soothing” for farmers in particular.

Trump humiliated, performs another screeching U Turn Trump backing off deportation of illegal immigrants. “American farms, hotels and various other industries… they need people” Reality sets in Same thing will happen with tariffs pic.twitter.com/NmDBKjrmsS#Trump — Jerry Hicks (@JerryHicksUnite) April 11, 2025

The 78-year-old shared how he wants illegal immigrants to first voluntarily leave the country. They would then have to re-enter the United States after procuring a legal permission to be there. While the President spoke about his vision, he did not dive into the details of the procedures these immigrants would have to follow.

“We’re doing a self-deportation and we’re going to make it comfortable for people,” he declared. Trump also expressed the government’s eagerness to work with immigrants who leave and enter the country legally again.