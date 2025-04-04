Illegal Immigrants Handed Out Social Security Numbers In Exchange For Votes? Elon Musk Drops Bombshell About Joe Biden

Elon Musk has claimed that more than 2 million migrants who illegally entered the country possess a Social Security number. The Tesla CEO alleged that the Joe Biden government issued SSNs irresponsibly to serve their best interest. Musk speculated that the intention behind their move was to “permanently” turn the USA into a blue party system.

A Social Security number is issued to an individual by the Social Security Administration. The nine-digit number is given out to “U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and eligible nonimmigrant workers” according to the agency’s official website.

The numbers play a crucial role in the SSA reporting an individual’s wages to the government. A student who has just entered the country can get in touch with their Designated School Official to apply for the SSN.

The student must also make sure their SEVIS status is active according to the agency’s guidelines. You must visit the SSA office in person to apply to identify yourself, and submit your original documents.

Elon Musk recently made some shocking claims related to illegal immigrants possessing Social Security Numbers. The tech billionaire claimed that 2 billion illegal immigrants have been using the SSN to get Social Security benefits they are not eligible for in the first place.

The SSA website states that for a noncitizen to receive an SSN, they must be given a specific classification by the Department of Homeland Security. A noncitizen must either be admitted into the country as a permanent resident, paroled into the country, given refugee status, or granted conditional entry or asylum.

HOLY CR*P 🚨 – Democrats did give MILLIONS of illegals Social Security Numbers

– They were REGISTERING TO VOTE

– Elon Musk has confirmation THEY DID VOTE

– Democrats qualified illegals for MAX SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

– They enrolled in Medicaid with their new Social Security… pic.twitter.com/ixWAObSyoL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 31, 2025

Venture capitalist Antonio Gracias claimed that the migrants who have received an SSN, did so through the mail. He shared how the individuals did not have to go through the crucial steps, including being interviewed or completing the identification process.

The number of people possessing an SSN showed a sudden increase in the year 2023. The number of noncitizens who received it in the fiscal year of 2022 was reported to be 590,000. While the number increased in the following year, and went up to 964,000.

Musk alleged that the SSN being handed out to migrants was a part of the Biden government’s mishaps. The senior advisor claimed that the numbers being issued were a “massive, large-scale program” started by the previous government. He also speculated that the Biden administration’s aim was to “import as many illegals as possible.”

He claimed that the previous government wished to “change the entire voting map” by doing so and also “disenfranchise” American citizens at the same time. The Tesla CEO claimed that Biden’s plan was to make the nation a “permanent” blue party system for good, with “no escape.”

Holy. Shit. Antonio Gracias has been helping DOGE at Social Security and found that millions of the illegal immigrants let in by the Biden administration are on taxpayer-funded benefits programs. They were set up to collect MAX payouts.

He also found that many voted in 2024. pic.twitter.com/PogYl7XbmQ — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 31, 2025

Gracias pointed out how the migrants are leveraging the SSNs to receive “max benefits” that they are not entitled to. Martin O’Malley, who was the previous Commissioner of the SSA, noted how the SSN being handed out to more and more migrants was “inevitable” due to Biden’s term in office.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy’s recent study revealed just how much illegal immigrants contribute to the taxes. The study revealed that providing work authorizations to illegal migrants can increase their tax contributions by more than $33 billion.