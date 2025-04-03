Are You Getting Overpaid by Social Security?—Here’s Why You Shouldn’t be Happy!

Getting extra money from Social Security might seem like a good thing, but it really depends on how it happens! As the tax deadlines are nearing, details about social security are all over the internet. With increased cases of fraud and confusion, these news stories might seem monotonous, but they can actually make or break your financial future after retirement.

Getting extra money from Social Security can be a mistake made by the department. Still, the mistake might make your life difficult down the road, especially after the Trump administration changed some rules. But, If it’s due to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) or a law change, like the Social Security Fairness Act, there’s typically no need to worry.

As per AOL, when social security overpays people, it can recover the amount by withholding future benefit checks. In the past, the SSA could take up to 100% of your check until the overpayment was fully recovered. Confused? For example, if you normally received $2,000 per month and one month you were paid $4,000, the next month, you’d get no check.

However, the process would resume the following month, and you would get $2,000 per month. The rule that was made was the standard rule, which changed under Joe Biden’s administration. They limited the recovery payment to 10% of your monthly checks or a minimum of $10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA TODAY (@usatoday)

Meanwhile, the Trump administration reinstated the old 100% overpayment recovery rate starting on March 27, 2025. Overpayments before that date will still observe the 10% recovery cap, as will Supplemental Security Income (SSI) overpayments. Furthermore, in another scenario, if a person realizes that they have been overpaid, they can return the amount within 30 days of receiving the money.

In case some citizens cannot pay back the amount, they can request that the SSA waive the repayment. This step may allow you to keep the extra funds if the overpayment wasn’t your fault and you can’t afford to compensate for it. Here, the chances of approval are slim, and a person would have to show proper statements to prove the financial situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nhcoa

However, if they feel that the amount received is incorrect, the best way is to visit the Social Security office and talk to authorities who can help you appeal. But be prepared to show supportive documentation that can prove the difference in the amounts.

Be aware of the rules because if the SSA determines you owe the money, they may start taking up to 100% of your checks. Moreover, as per sources, it is more important than ever to maximize your Social Security checks and maximize its benefits. As of April 2024, the average Social Security check for retired workers was $1,920.48.

However, there are several techniques to maximize your SSA benefits, which include working up to 70, even though the official retirement age in America is 66. Those who stay past it have the advantage of an 8% annual return on their benefit amount. Your benefits increase by 8% each year, thanks to delayed retirement credits.

Therefore, once senior citizens learn to maximize their benefits and save the right way, every person can retire with the peace of mind they all deserve. After all, we all work so hard to lead a blissful life filled with happiness, good health, and love from our near and dear ones.