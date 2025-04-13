LEAVE NOW or Face Jail! Trump Admin Issues 30-Day Ultimatum to Foreign Nationals

The Department of Homeland Security, under Donald Trump‘s administration, has clearly stated that- foreign nationals who are residing in the United States of America for longer than 30 days should necessarily register with the government, and in case of any sort of failure and lead to certain levels of fines and even imprisonment.

The department took their X handle to announce “Foreign nationals present in the US longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens; LEAVE NOW and self-deport,” and also tagged the US President’s office along with Kristi Noem, who is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

However, there certainly is an exception to this rule, as people staying in the United States on visas will not have a direct impact like H-1 B or student permits, but it certainly reflects the fact that stricter enforcement laws are being executed for restricting foreign nationals to stay in the country especially those who don’t have a proper authorization.

In cases where a person on an H-1 B visa loses the job and will be given a certain amount of time to leave the country else, there will be some consequences. Hence, students and H-1 B Visa holders will be needing to ensure that they keep up with the country’s compliance requirements to stay.

In a post titled ‘Message to Illegal Aliens’ The Department of Homeland Security has asked the foreign nationals who are staying without the authorities’ clearance, to self-deport, and it also enlists the benefits of doing it

“Self-deportation is safe. Leave on your own terms by picking your departure flight. Keep money earned in the US if you self-deport as a non-criminal illegal alien,” it says.

Self-deportation is the safest option for illegal aliens. Not only is it safer, but it also saves U.S. taxpayer dollars and valuable @CBP and @ICEgov resources to focus on dangerous criminal aliens. pic.twitter.com/gPoer6eFB4 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 10, 2025

The post also states that self-deportation will keep open a future opportunity for legal immigration and such deportees might also be eligible for subsidized flights incase they can’t afford to leave.

Besides, they have also given a list of what could happen incase they don’t inform the authorities in due time Listing the consequences of not informing the authorities in time, which includes – “A fine of $998 per day if you received a final order of removal and stayed. A fine of $1,000-$5,000 if you fail to self-deport after claiming that you will. If you fail to self-deport, you may be subject to jail time,” it adds.

The post stated that the foreign nationals who don’t register themselves would not be able to return to the country via legal immigration system and would be barred.