Donald Trump Does It Again—Accidentally Sends Deportation Notice to US-Born Lawyer!

Apart from provoking China and many other parts of the world with his tariffs, there’s one more thing Donald Trump is actively focusing on currently. And that is his mass deportation plan. However, his Department of Homeland Security made a shocking mistake by sending a self-deportation letter to the wrong person, who is, in fact, a U.S. citizen.

Nicole Micheroni, a 40-year-old immigration lawyer, was stunned when she opened her inbox that day. Among her emails, the one that caught her eye was from the DHS with the subject line, “Notification of Termination of Parole.”

Micheroni, who has been practicing immigration law for over 12 years now, was shocked, to say the least when she discovered the email was addressed to her instead of one of her clients, which she initially thought.

Speaking with the Boston Globe, she noted, “It took me a couple of minutes to realize it was sent to me, instead of someone I represent.” She further revealed that the email had a very threatening tone to it: “DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you.”

The Newton-born attorney commented that never before had she seen immigration parole being terminated via email during her long career. She told NBC affiliate WBTS-TV, “The language in the email is very threatening. And it looks kind of like a sketchy spam email. It doesn’t look like an official government notice, but it is.”

Nicole added that the letter did not include any client name or case number, so it further shocked her, and that’s when she belived DHS was asking her to leave the country.

The agency has since confirmed that the deportation letter was sent to her mistakenly. An official from the Department of Homeland Security explained that the error could have occurred if an asylum seeker, who was Micheroni’s client, included her contact details in their application.

They further elaborated, “CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email—such as an American citizen contact—was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients.”

However, Nicole is not too convinced. She said, “I never took DHS’s scary-sounding notice that I had seven days to leave the country too seriously, because it was obviously some kind of mistake… But what about the people the emails were actually aimed at?”

She questioned, “The system doesn’t let you include an attorney’s contact info, so we still have no idea how I ended up on the list.” The 40-year-old partner at Massachusetts law firm Cameron Micheroni & Silvia concluded that this blunder just demonstrates that the administration is “not being careful” when using “intimidation tactics” to deport paperless immigrants.

Sarah Sherman-Stokes, the associate director of the Immigrants’ Rights and Human Trafficking Clinic at Boston University School of Law, had explained that the email was part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans. She noted that it was sent predominantly to asylum seekers who used the CBP One app, endorsed by Joe Biden.

After taking over the office, Donald Trump imminently axed the app, leaving asylum seekers scrambling for their legal ways, which they were able to pursue previously through CBP One. It has been now reportedly converted into a guideline for immigrants to “self-deport.”