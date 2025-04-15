Frightening Four-Word Exchange With Bukele Raises Alarms Over Donald Trump’s El Salvador Plan for U.S. Citizens

People are seriously worried following Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele’s meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC, on April 14. The U.S. President made a four-word comment on his next move as part of his immigration crackdown that has created a stir among Americans.

On March 14, Trump revoked the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act, especially to use it against suspected members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan prison gang, who have been living illegally in the United States. Just within 24 hours of revoking the 1798 act, he deported over 130 Venezuelan nationals to the notorious El Salvador prison. Despite ongoing legal challenges, Donald Trump‘s administration continues with the immigration crackdown.

Now, following his meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, many fear the Republican leader has something different in mind now.

A 29-second clip from their Oval Office meeting went viral on X (formerly Twitter), where Trump is seen whispering something to Bukele. Although, the video’s quality is not very clear, the 78-year-old U.S. President can be heard saying, “Home growns are next. The home-growns.” He further asked his El Salvador counterpart, “You gotta build about five more places. It’s not big enough.” He was referring to CECOT, the country’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, which is already overcrowded, especially as Trump continues to deport more and more suspected Tren De Aragua members.

Donald Trump’s comment was followed by a wave of laughter and Nayib Bukele reassuring him that there “was enough room.” However, even though the two Presidents made it look like a harmless banter, people online are seriously concerned over what did he mean by “home growns.” Is the Republican leader planning to deport U.S. citizens to El Salvador?

On X, one user wrote, “When a head of state starts referring to his own citizens as ‘home growns’ needing foreign prisons, the alarms should be deafening.” Another simply wrote, “This is disgusting.” One person wrote, “That would violate the Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth amendments, and also federal and international laws on citizenship/extradition. Absolutely despicable.”

That would violate the Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth amendments, and also federal and international laws on citizenship/extradition. Absolutely despicable. — Zoe Staggs🦌🇺🇸🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@zoestaggs_) April 14, 2025

Some Americans have simply called for Donald Trump’s impeachment. “Aren’t we supposed to impeach a president that so blatantly disregards our Constitution?” one questioned. “Trump and every cabinet member should be impeached. The judges need to hold the low-level ICE and border patrol employees who are ignoring court orders in contempt. Jail them. Let’s see if they are willing to go to jail for Trump,” another stated.

Some tried to warn, “Trump will not stop at sending his political opponents to El Salvador to try and consolidate power.” One user penned, “Even the Supreme Court could invalidate the act, but what does that matter if the president is already ignoring the court’s 9-0 decision?”

Impeachment proceedings must commence. Trump will not stop at sending his political opponents to El Salvador to try and consolidate power. If Congress can’t do their job, they can at least repeal the Alien Enemies Act, and they can take back tariff authority from the executive… — Lincs (@x_facts_matter) April 14, 2025

The two leader’s meeting comes after the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from Maryland. Multiple courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, demanded his return. However, when asked, Bukele said, “How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? I don’t have the power to return him to the United States.” He added that he wouldn’t be releasing Garcia to El Salvador, either.