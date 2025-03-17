Donald Trump Rejoices as Deported ‘Monsters’ Land in El Salvador Prison Despite Judge’s Order

Donald Trump has been big on deportation ever since he came back as the American President for the second time. Not only has the deportation rates been sky high since the time his second term started, he has also used words like aliens to describe immigrants, showing what exactly his attitude toward them is.

It is, therefore no wonder that Trump was seen boasting when a plane carrying an allegedly infamous Venezuelan gang finally reached a prison in El Salvador. The plane apparently had members of Tren de Aragua, who were brought to the maximum security terrorism confinement center of the country. This whole thing was done as per an agreement that took place between Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

However, it should be noted here that Judge James Boasberg had restrained this move and the plane was ordered to come back to America. Unfortunately, the Judge made this order verbally and therefore the Trump administration did not abide by it and yet they cannot be accused of breaking a Judge’s orders.

Trump used an 18th-century law to validate this transfer and that was the point of restraint by Judge James Boasberg. However, that did not seem to affect Trump in any way as after the news of the alleged criminals reaching El Salavdor, he posted on Truth Social, saying “These are monsters sent into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats. How dare they!”

He further added, “Thank you to El Salvador, and in particular President Bukele, for your understanding of this horrible situation, which was allowed to happen to the United States because of Democrat leadership. We will not forget.”

Rubio, who served as a key part in this operation, said, “I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador for playing a pivotal role in this transfer.” He had also mentioned in a different statement, “hundreds of violent criminals were sent out of our country.”

Since Trump had invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport these alleged gang members, now, as per his order, all citizens of Venezuela, who are 14 years or above and are suspected to be gang members and are within America and yet are not lawful residents of the country or are not naturalized are ‘liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as Alien Enemies.’

To defend his order, which clearly seems to be discriminating, Trump said, “Over the years, Venezuelan national and local authorities have ceded ever-greater control over their territories to transnational criminal organizations, including TdA.”

He further added, “The result is a hybrid criminal state that is perpetrating an invasion of and predatory incursion into the United States, and which poses a substantial danger to the United States.”

It now remains to be seen how far these rules by Trump go and how many such cases of deportations happen. Trump’s discriminatory attitude has already made the lives of a particular section of people in America extremely difficult and invocation of such ancient laws are very likely to make things worse.