Donald Trump has lost his momentum in the last few weeks. He cannot bring down the prices of groceries or eggs. The stock market is continuously tanking. No one in the world is taking America seriously. He cannot stop the Ukraine war.

Nothing was going his way, and he was losing in polls. Then, Donald Trump did one thing that he does best to make his base happy. He started deporting people left, right, and center.

A new lawsuit filed by a Cornell University professor and two students. The suit claims that the Donald Trump administration has “unconstitutionally silenced” Americans. It is an active effort to keep citizens from being critical of the U.S. government through deportation and other means.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) filed a lawsuit challenging as unconstitutional the Trump administration’s actions to deport international students and scholars who protest or express support for Palestinian rights. The lawsuit, filed on Saturday in the US… pic.twitter.com/ECxkSGlwcn — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) March 16, 2025

They used the detention and attempted deportation of a “pro-Palestinian” protester at Columbia University earlier this month. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is suing President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security.

They are claiming that Trump and his administration are on a “campaign” against free speech through executive orders (EOs).

You’re watching US cops attacking Palestine protesters in New York right now as 1000’s hit the streets in solidarity with Mahmoud Khalil, kidnapped by ICE at the weekend. This is what free speech looks like in fascist Amerikkka. Fck Trump & fck the police.pic.twitter.com/kiNHreqNMG — GhostofDurruti (@DurrutiRiot) March 10, 2025

Mahmoud Khalil is a 30-year-old student at Columbia University. He is legally in the country with a green card. He was arrested on March 8 and is now facing deportation. The threats are for allegedly violating Trump’s orders. These orders demand that anyone considered a “national security and public safety threat” be removed.

According to a government document that NBC News obtained, Khalil was informed by the Trump administration that “the Secretary of State has determined that his presence or activities in the United States would have serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States. ”

Another blatant attempt to deport people Donald Trump doesn’t like or agree with is when Trump disobeyed a federal judge.

Hundreds of immigrants were deported by the Trump administration recently. It violated a judge’s explicit order for officials to temporarily suspend all flights.

A federal judge rules that members of the Trump administration are defying his court order, as the president and vice president raise concerns they might make a practice of it. We’re Keeping Them Honest. pic.twitter.com/pZFr5Fknu0 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 11, 2025

President Donald Trump attempted to speed up deportations by targeting Venezuelan gang members with an 18th-century warfare declaration. Flights were already in the air when the court made its decision.

Attorneys told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg that two flights carrying immigrants were already in the air. One of the planes headed for Honduras and the other for El Salvador. The flight continued despite the judge temporarily stopping the deportations on Saturday. Despite Boasberg’s verbal orders, it seems that the planes were not turned around. This was since he neglected to include the directive in his written order.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to reports that the government was breaking court orders. She said on Sunday that the administration “did not refuse to comply with a court order.” The order had no justification as it was just a verbal warning and nothing in writing was presented. She added that the statement was issued after terrorist TdA foreigners had already been removed from American territory.

As expected, the results delighted Donald Trump’s followers. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, tweeted, “Oopsie…Too late,” when quoting a post on Boasberg’s ruling on X. Bukele agreed to pay $6 million to imprison some 300 immigrants in his country’s prisons for a year. Steven Cheung, director of communications for the White House, reiterated the message.