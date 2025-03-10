Trump’s Administration Just Turned a Meme Into an Official Statement Calling CNN ‘FAKE’—Seriously?

As they understand how to keep criticism in perspective, great leaders anticipate, welcome, and value it.

Donald Trump, however, has surrounded himself with sycophants. He does not like or appreciate critics. He likes people who agree with him and can fight his battles for him.

A very recent example of this was when The White house released a statement doubling down on a wrong claim by president Trump. And they might need to hire an adult press secretary or media person.

During State of the Union, Donald Trump made a bizarre claim that Joe Biden‘s government spent $8 million dollars on transgendered mice. The claim was, of course, false and was fat-checked by media houses all over the world. Biden’s government did not spend $8 billion dollars on transgender mice but on the Transgenic experiments.

Since the mice were injected with estrogen and testosterone hormones to understand the hormonal functionality in transgender people, It is not far-fetched that Donald Trump and his entire group of writers mistook the study.

This claim by Donald Trump was laughed at during the state of the union. Almost all liberal media in the US and all major media houses of every country picked up on the story. The correct studies and details of fau-paux by Trump were headlines everywhere.

And then, the white house released the following statement. “The Fake News losers at CNN immediately tried to fact check it, but President Trump was right (as usual).”

an official White House Press Statement. I want to throw up. pic.twitter.com/rE6xQZ5gJ3 — desified bilbo baggins (@tejas_deeps) March 9, 2025

This was part of the whole statement released, which also included details of money spent on various studies. And in the end, a total of $8 billion was shown.

If it was not funny earlier, it was hilarious after the official announcement by the White House. Internet users everywhere could not believe it. The post found its way to the facepalm subreddit on the social media platform Reddit.

“White Coat Waste has been compiling a number of these research studies and…the reality is that @POTUS and the White House did not fly off the handle and invoke “transgendered mice” in reckless or deceptive fashion. Transgendered research with mice is in fact taking place”… pic.twitter.com/ImMKtAv8Gy — White Coat Waste Project (@WhiteCoatWaste) March 7, 2025

Users could not fathom how this was an official memo from the Trump administration. While some users could not stop laughing and trolling the presidents, others were genuinely worried about the future of the country.

One user had an opinion that the statement was written by a 13-year-old. Others called out the collapse of the nation’s intellectual intelligence. One of the users claimed that America will “outdo Idiocracy by 2028”.

Another user posted that it’s funny because it’s so incredibly embarrassing. They claimed that this one really made them laugh out loud. USA is being run like a character from Danny McBride. We, as a nation, really are doomed, user added.

Aside from the users online, even the writers and journalists are in awe of the lack of comprehension in the released memo. We at our desk have a bet that this was supposed to be a tweet but ended up in the official press release by the White House.