NO WAY Donald Trump Made This ‘Big Mistake’ During His First State of The Union

Donald Trump‘s speeches are nothing if not funny and heaven for the fact-checking team.

Donald Trump gave his first state of the union speech for the second term on Tuesday. In an unexpected move, the President ditched his teleprompter, which allowed for several concerning yet hilarious claims.

His speech caused so much chaos that democratic lawmaker Al Green couldn’t sit and take it anymore. He finally stood up and showed his displeasure. He was promptly walked out of the chambers, too.

These moments are definitely a cause for concern. Yet Trump again gave the internet a fresh set of memes, as always.

This time it was transgendered mice. Twenty minutes into his speech, Trump claimed that the Biden government wasted $8 million on making mice transferred. When the house burst out laughing, he claimed it to be true.

CNN’s Van Jones says “it’s not even real“ that we spent $8 million on transgender mice. CNN themselves were forced to issue a correction that it is in fact true. It’s so crazy that CNN thinks Trump made it up… pic.twitter.com/lzRAaybpVg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 7, 2025

While lawmakers may have been sated by his claims, the internet was not. In true sleuthing fashion, the internet went digging, and we have our answers.

Although exactly what Donald Trump was referring to is unclear, we may know where the original thought came from. It seemed that the subcommittee hearing last month called “Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty,” was chaired by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

The White Coat Waste Project is a watchdog group that seeks to curb government spending on animal testing. It released a report last year that revealed over $10 million in taxpayer dollars had been “wasted to create transgender mice, rats, and monkeys in university labs.”

Mace brought up this report in her opening remarks.

The report showed that eight research, the majority of which examined the effects of hormone therapy, were included in the report and were funded by the National Institutes of Health. This research showed the effects of hormone therapy among transgendered people.

Studies included how testosterone and estrogen affect wound healing.Though the primary idea of the research was to make life easy for transferred people, it also studied the hormone effect of severe wounds. This research would have helped patients and victims of severe accidents and burns.

We are almost sure Donald Trump read this and ran with it.

Trump made a HISTORIC blunder during his speech while bragging he canceled $8 million in funding to turn Mice “transgender.” The funding was for TRANSGENIC studies, where scientists introduce human disease cells like Alzheimer’s to study a cure. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Luv01ufq3u — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

Other studies were about immunological responses to an HIV vaccine using mice. It included the effects of estrogen.

The mice were not made “transgendered” but were introduced with foreign DNA. It was a gene therapy study for the production of testosterone and estrogen.

The primary target may have been the care for trans people; there was no way mice were turned transgendered.

Donald Trump may have seen the study’s heading and completely misjudged it. What made the situation hilarious was Don Jr.’s response.

Another “conspiracy theory“ bites the dust.

This people are sick and evil. https://t.co/S0QS0rit5y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2025

These are essentially medical studies and have nothing to make mice change their gender. The hormonal therapy needed to make mice trans would drastically differ from that of humans. Turning mice trans will not serve any purpose.

One needs to wonder if President Doanld Trump skims through all his resorts and arrives at this conclusion alone.