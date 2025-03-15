Debates have been heating up ever since Donald Trump started his second term in January 2025. His LGBTQ stance, decision on Federal workers have drawn massive criticism. This time, one of his other decisions is sure to make waves. With the official confirmation yet to come, things seem to be heading in that direction.

The Trump administration is considering broad new travel restrictions on citizens from 43 countries, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The proposed ban categorizes the affected nations into three groups based on the severity of restrictions. It goes like this:

Full Visa Suspension- This list includes 11 countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea. The said nations could see a complete halt on US visas.

Partial Visa Suspensions- There are at least five countries in this list including Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan. These nations could face limited bans and it would affect tourist, student, and immigrant visas, with certain exceptions.

Conditional Restrictions- In this category there are a minimum of 26 countries including Belarus, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan. For names in this list, they could face visa suspensions if their governments fail to improve security screening measures within 60 days.

The New York Post first reported the list of countries included in the ban.

An anonymous U.S. official mentioned that the list is still under review and has yet to receive final approval from the administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

🚨Update: Draft 3-tier Trump travel BAN to hit 43 countries! — NYT NO ENTRY for 11 ‘red’ countries! Visas for Russians, Belarusians and Pakistanis ‘sharply restricted!’ Many African nations on ‘yellow’ list! pic.twitter.com/pfap4YFbxV — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) March 15, 2025

The proposed policy seems to be identical to Trump’s controversial 2017 travel ban. The then ban, had initially targeted seven Muslim-majority countries and was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

This latest crackdown on immigration aligns with Trump’s executive order that was issued on January 20. It directed enhanced vetting of foreign travelers to detect national security threats. The administration has until March 21 to finalize which nations will face restrictions.

Trump previously hinted at his plans in 2023. Then, he had said that he would bar entry from Gaza, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and any other place that threatens US’ security by any means!

🚨 Big news! Trump bans travel from 43 countries to the US. Get the breakdown here! TravelBan 🌎🚫 info below 👇 pic.twitter.com/olfL5c3I58 — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) March 15, 2025

The State Department has not yet responded to requests for comment.