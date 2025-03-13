Donald Trump’s ‘Everything Is Transgender’ Remark During Irish PM Meeting Leaves Everyone Puzzled—What Does He Mean?

Donald Trump does not hold back his thoughts—not even in front of another prime minister. Trump is known for his sharp words and peculiar jabs, so hearing another controversial news story about the 78-year-old remains surprising.

During Donald Trump’s meeting with Michael Martin, Ireland’s prime minister and the two allies discussed diverse political issues and committed to strengthening their ties. Later, the duo even attended a lunch event at the Capitol together and ended the meeting on a good note.

According to the Irish Star, interestingly, amidst discussions, Trump suddenly mentioned a weird comment about transgender people and said, “And they’re also demeaning women, but who would want these things?” Trump said. “Everything’s transgender. Everybody transgender. That’s all you hear about.”

These remarks come in the wake of Donald Trump, who’s known to be slightly anti-trans, recently declaring that the U.S. will officially recognize only two genders, male and female. This new law sparked mixed reactions on social media. Lady Gaga, a firm supporter of trans rights, condemned Trump’s remarks indirectly when she accepted a Grammy last month.

Michael Martin and Trump also discussed the continued trade strains between the U.S. and the European Union. Trump harshly accused the EU of taking advantage of the United States. When the media asked Trump if Ireland could join the European Union, he happily agreed.

The European Union has been involved in a trade dispute with America after Trump imposed tariffs on the EU’s steel materials. Trump took a moment to defend his policies and claim that the EU’s actions harmed businesses and customers.

The two leaders also discussed Ireland’s investment in the U.S. and Trump’s investment in the country, notably his golf course in Donegal, Ireland. Martin further praised the U.S. commitment to the Irish economy and acknowledged that both allies had become strong due to their shared vision of trade and prosperity. Lastly, they also talked about the issues in Gaza; despite differences of opinion and stance, the two leaders could find common ground.

Vice President JD Vance, also present during the meeting, praised Vice President JD Vance’s socks, which were filled with shamrocks (the Irish national plant) in the glory of Ireland. As per reports, Michael Martin gifted Donald Trump with a beautiful shamrock as a sign of an early St. Patrick’s Day festivity.

For those unaware, St. Patrick’s Day is a day in honor of St. Patrick’s demise in 461 CE. The holiday originated in Ireland with religious services and feasts. However, many Irish immigrants, particularly to the United States, transformed the day into a celebration of Irish culture. Today, wearing green (although blue was originally the shade) is a way of remembering the religious day.

Previously, Donald Trump also met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Oval Office, where both the leaders clashed in opinion due to America’s foreign policy shift towards Russia, risking U.S.-Ukraine relations. Trump repeatedly criticized him and played the drama for the camera. As per AP News, Trump advisers asked Zelenskyy to leave the office after being yelled at, and Trump called off the mineral deal signing.