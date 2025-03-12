Trump’s Tariff Plans Are a Complete Trainwreck—And His Advisers Are FREAKING OUT!

Donald Trump’s advisers are concerned about his tariff-imposing spree. A recent report claimed that they are anxious about the trade wars the President is declaring.

Trump has had the trade tariff agenda on his mind since the day he started his term. The Republican declared that goods imported from Mexico and Canada would be imposed with a 25% tariff. He also signed a new executive order that revealed Chinese goods see a 20% tariff. The new tariffs were declared to be effective immediately on 3, March, 2025.

During his address to Congress, the president spoke about how the heavy tariffs would ultimately benefit America. “Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again,” he said in the joint session.

The 78-year-old also noted that the transition will cause a “disturbance” while adding, “We’re okay with that.” Trump’s reason for imposing heavy tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods was to “protect” America. The President claimed that the increase in tariffs would help lessen the “major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs.”

A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed that even Trump’s own advisers are worried about his recent decisions. The staff of the National Economic Council are reportedly worried that the trade wars that Trump has started might have long-term effects on the USA’s economy.

Experts predict that if Trump continues to go down the tariff path it might cause a stock market selloff. Additionally, it could cause the inflation to get worse. Advisors have also warned the President about a potential market crash. They have reportedly also predicted that the trade wars could hinder the country’s economic growth.

Trump just announced CANADA WITH A 50% TARIFF on STEEL & ALUMINUM after Ontario’s 25% ELECTRICITY TARIFF on the U.S. He warns of a National Emergency and hints at making CANADA the 51ST STATE Auto tariffs could be next on April 2nd ￼ He is not playing around folks pic.twitter.com/iF3EokbyFD — 🌸 Digi Gal (@DigitalGal_) March 11, 2025

The president recently sanctioned a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum goods. He also mentioned wanting to impose double the tariff on Canada when it comes to steel and aluminum. The S&P 500 immediately fell following Trump’s declaration. The White House eventually reversed the decision which resulted in the stock market recovering to some extent.

The countries that the Republican is declaring trade wars on have already started retaliating. The European Union threatened the US to impose tariffs on the $28 billion goods. Ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared how Canada would be imposing a similar tariff on American goods effective immediately.

Trudeau announces 25 percent tariffs on $155b worth of US imports starting tomorrow. This, of course, is in response to Trump’s tariffs against our neighbors to the North. pic.twitter.com/Hc0KzqpwAT — Magnetic Norse (@MagneticNorse) February 17, 2025

The Wall Street Journal also claimed that corporate CEOs and industry lobbyists are starting to get impatient at Trump’s tariff threats. Reportedly, the White House has been getting calls from the big players demanding to Trump to set an ironclad tariff agenda. The frustration could be credited to the President’s threats that keep changing after his grand declarations.

CEOs of major corporations told Trump expressed their concern over the tariffs hurting their industry during the recent White House meeting. Two unnamed lawmakers also expressed their concern over Trump’s undecided and ever-fluctuating tariff agenda.