Donald Trump Makes People Panic Again! This Time It’s The Tariff War Against Mexico, Canada & China

Trump’s tariffs are creating a sudden fear among American citizens. Many critics have lashed out against the U.S. president following his shocking statement on “short-term pain.” He previously insisted that his new tariff imposed on Mexico, China, and Canada would not lead to price surges for essential goods. However, he is now contradicting his own promise to the U.S. citizens.

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, February 2, Trump told reporters that he is not “concerned” about the consequences of new tariff plans. “We may have short-term, some, a little pain. And people understand that,” he said. But do people understand? The critics say otherwise.

Donald Trump also added that the United States had been long “ripped off by every country in the world.” He pointed it out as a reason for massive trade deficits. He promised, “We are going to change it. It’s been unfair.”

Trump on tariffs: “We may have short term, some, a little pain. And people understand that.” pic.twitter.com/cDJI6rbmmW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025

On his Truth Social account, Trump reacted similarly. He insisted that it is worth enduring “some pain” if it means that this will all lead to the “golden age of America.” He reiterated that the trade deficits led to a staggering $36.22 trillion dollars in federal debt. In layman’s terms, the United States owes big amount of money to China, Japan, Canada, and more public and other foreign entities. “We are not going to be the stupid country any longer,” he vowed once again, hinting at a major change he anticipates.

Why is the public furious then? Why critics are calling him out when he only wants to “make America great again?” This is because he had forgotten to mention the “short-term pain” part during his campaign. In fact, his previous statements are rather contradictory. Last year, during a heated debate with former Vice President Kamala Harris, he was asked if his proposed tariffs would impact the livelihood of American families.

At that time, many economists predicted that it would likely lead to price hikes for gas, food, medicine, clothing, and other essentials. However, Trump insisted that the prices won’t go up. “Who’s going to have higher prices in China and all of the courtiers that have been ripping us off for years,” he said instead.

This promise was, in fact, a major part of his presidential campaign. During another rally in September, he clearly said to Americans, “It’s not going to be a cost to you; it’s going to be a cost to another country.”

During the campaign, Trump promised to “end inflation” starting “on day one.” Now he’s saying his tariffs are going to raise prices and cause Americans “pain.” pic.twitter.com/KkyaCYwliv — Parker Butler (@parkerpbutler) February 2, 2025

He also vowed that he would bring down the prices of groceries and utility bills on day 1 itself. Trump repeatedly declared that he would take care of his fellow citizens, and this led many to support him. But now, he is saying otherwise. While he expected that people “would understand,” critics have been very angry. Some called it Trump’s “let them eat the cake” moment, while others questioned, “Did any voters sign up for short-term pain?”

Overall, many are feeling betrayed by Trump’s trade war. “A recipe for disaster,” an bsky user commented, pointing out that the pain will be felt by low and middle-class Americans.