Stephen King SLAMS ‘Bullies’ Trump and JD Vance Over Heated Zelensky Clash at the White House!

American author Stephen King has taken a big hit at US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance following their row with President Zelensky at the White House. King, who authors horror stories, also raised voices for his disdain for the US President and the Vice President, stating the pair “should be ashamed of themselves” and accusing them of “bullying” the Ukrainian leader.

The Ukrainian president came to Washington to try to win security guarantees in his country’s war against Russia. The meeting started on a decent note but it gradually delved into bitterness as both Republicans wanted Zelensky to showcase gratitude.

JD Vance told him, “Mr President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.” Very obviously, Zelensky tried to object to Vance’s statement which eventually encouraged Donald Trump to raise his voice and say, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.” Trump repeatedly insisted, “You’re not in a good position right now.”

Though Kremlin officials are delighted, Western officials greatly support the Ukranian leader, who was allegedly “kicked out” of the White House soon after. Catering to this, Stephen King responded to a post from fellow author Joe Hill, who wrote on Threads, “I’m sickened – but not shocked – by today’s scene in the Oval Office. Trump and Vance despise Zelensky he has the nerve, character, and courage to stand up to Putin, but they don’t. A man who adheres to his principles will always be incomprehensible to people who don’t have any.” He further stated, “Trump and Vance should be ashamed of themselves, but bullies don’t “do” shame.”

If you’re American or European & celebrate Trump/Vance attacking Zelenskyy, understand this – Zelenskyy is a hero who handled himself well. The US just embarrassed itself and disrespected Europe on a historic scale. You’re supporting your own downfall.pic.twitter.com/49u8zyToul — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) February 28, 2025

The author would have shared the message on his X account. But, he left the app following Trump’s emerging victorious in his second presidential term, concerning his affiliations with the app owner, Elon Musk. However, he returned last month with a post reading: “Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dips—! Goes double for Elon!”

It isn’t the first time that Stephen King has said something against Donald Trump; in an interview earlier, he said, “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he engaged in criminal behavior, and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost. So, I don’t understand the people who continue to support him.”