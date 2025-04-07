“He is just an ordinary racist”—JD Vance Slammed for His ‘Chinese Peasants’ Remark in Viral Video

Vice President JD Vance is no stranger to controversy, often grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons. And his latest viral moment is no exception.

There’s this recent video making the rounds online. In the clip, Vance delivers a pointed critique of U.S.-China economic relations. He said,

“We borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture. That is not a recipe for economic prosperity. It’s not a recipe for low prices. And it’s not a recipe for good jobs in the United States of America. For 40 years, we have gone down that pathway. We’ve seen closing factories. We’ve seen rising inflation. We’ve seen the cost of housing so high that most Americans can’t afford to buy a home right now.”

The remarks came with his signature directness and have sparked a flurry of responses online. Some people praised his candor though. However, others criticized the language and tone, especially the reference to “Chinese peasants.”

Now, fans and critics alike are taking to social media to weigh in as floods of comment float on X.

Journalist Shen Shiwei wrote, “Chinese peasants”? We Chinese have invested a lot in development, not wars. American people have benefited a lot from good and affordable products manufactured by hardworking Chinese for decades. No need to blame Chinese.” Supporting his statement, another person wrote, “100% agreed – chinese are very Hardworking people. How many Wars did china fight in last 50 yrs ? Answer is 0 How many wars did US Fight ? Answer is Atleast 15 wars.”

The comments went on as a third user said, “I like Vance but why on earth does he need to use the word “peasant”. The rhetoric needs to change.” Another comment read, “There are no “peasants” in China. There are lots of doctors, accountants, engineers, and technicians, but no “peasants”. This is what China looks like.”

Another comment from an user read, “Chinese peasants have Universal Healthcare and aren’t homeless. Unlike in the US where homelessness is at all time highs and the overwhelming majority of bankruptcies are medical debt.” Another person said, “The working class of china is far bigger and has a much higher quality of life than the US working class.” Another user condemned his language usage as well. They said, “America started manufacturing products in China because it was cheaper. A majority of the products we enjoy are made in China. What I don’t get is why he felt a need to call them ‘peasants’. Insulting language to use to describe a highly skilled workforce.”

Netizens didn’t hold back to call out Vance’s ‘racist’ behavior. One more comment read, “Wow, a real example of “Small people in big offices”. Another person said, “He is just a ordinary racist.”

As the video keeps being circulated, it’s clear JD Vance’s words have struck a nerve, both among supporters who ‘like’ him and critics who accuse him of using inflammatory, outdated language. Whether the backlash results in any clarification or response from the Vice President is to be seen, but for now, the internet has made its stance loud and clear.