JD Vance Slammed for ‘disregarding the law’ Over Controversial Deportation Case

Infamous journalist Ronan Farrow has fiercely criticized the Vice President JD Vance for, what he perceived as “disregarding the law” in the context of immigration. Regarding the immigration subject, Vance has been seen as a bit controversial, especially concerning his reference to the movie Gangs of New York, and this talk came when discussions were there on the crime rates in the country.

Following that, he faced a huge criticism as he said that Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Ohio.

JD Vance further took it to the X platform where he crafted a lengthy message, criticizing Kyle Cheney who is a famous legal affairs reporter, about her report of the deportation of Abrego Garcia. Abrego Garcia, is an American who deported from Maryland to El Salvador accidentally, and Vance is claiming that he might be a gang member.

On X he said, Kyle Cheney, a “legal affairs reporter” is apparently unable or unwilling to look at the facts here. In 2019, an Immigration Judge (under the first Trump administration) determined that the deported man was, in fact, a member of the MS-13 gang.

“He also apparently had multiple traffic violations for which he failed to appear in court. A real winner. It is telling that the entire American media is going to run a propaganda operation today making you think an innocent “father of 3″ was apprehended by a gulag.”

Vance further continued by putting up some relevant facts – “Here are the relevant facts: 1) The man is an illegal immigrant with no right to be in our country. 2) An immigration judge determined he was a member of the MS-13 gang. 3) Because he is not a citizen, he does not get a full jury trial by peers. In other words, whatever “due process” he was entitled to, he received.”

Here’s where Ronan Farrow came, and he disputed Vance’s claims. He wrote a lengthy post on X platform as well saying, “JD Vance holds a JD from Yale Law (and so do I). Presumably, he knows that he is disregarding the law here, and being deceptive about the protections it affords.

JD Vance holds a JD from Yale Law (and so do I). Presumably, he knows that he is disregarding the law here, and being deceptive about the protections it affords. Non-citizens physically present in the United States, regardless of their immigration status, are entitled to due… pic.twitter.com/MarkSOUsfF — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 1, 2025

“Non-citizens physically present in the United States, regardless of their immigration status, are entitled to due process protections under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. It is not relevant whether Kilmar Abrego Garcia is sympathetic, or how much you believe an (apparently shaky) claim from an informant that he had gang connections.”

He also said, “The disposition of this case, based on a judge’s review of the facts, was to grant Abrego Garcia protected legal status, preventing his deportation. Abrego Garcia‘s due process rights, under the law, required the government to go back to immigration court and make the case, if they wanted to terminate that protected status. “There is no good faith legal reading in which his right to due process was respected; indeed, the government has conceded that it erred, and is essentially arguing that it doesn’t matter enough to address it.”

He concluded, “This is because they assume people will not care. But everyone in the United States should care—we all depend on these basic legal rights being predictably upheld.”