Erika Kirk’s Response About Her Grieving In-Laws Triggers Public Scrutiny — And Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing

Published on: December 10, 2025 at 11:35 AM ET

She has snubbed her late husband's parents repeatedly.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Erika Kirk's relationship with Charlie Kirk’s parents isn’t as normal.
People have started to notice a pattern where Erika Kirk has been snubbing Charlie’s parents indirectly. (Image Source: Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia commons)

Erika Kirk is currently promoting her late husband Charlie Kirk’s book. She has been publicly vocal about his work, while she is coping with grief by stepping into the limelight. Charlie’s parents also suffered this immense loss, and many people are wondering how they are dealing with the grief.

Erika Kirk appeared on Fox & Friends, and she was asked how his parents are doing. The host, Ainsley Earhardt, also enquired about her kids and her mother dealing with the situation. Erika’s reply was not very satisfactory for people and raised eyebrows.

She said, “Everyone’s hanging in there. We’re doing the best we can. My mom and Charlie were best friends.” Furthermore, she answered, “I would always say that Charlie was her favorite child,’ focusing her answer on her mother.

She also became emotional while describing how it felt seeing her husband’s products in stores. However, some social media users remained skeptical about her relationship with Charlie’s parents. 

One user commented, “Notice how Erika doesn’t refer to Charlie’s parents as my mother-in-law and father-in-law when Ainsley asks her how Charlie’s parents are doing? She glosses over them quickly and talks only about how Charlie enjoyed the sabbath dinners with her mother. Odd.”

Another one added, “She doesn’t talk to his parents, and they weren’t at his memorial, they’re actually never spoken about. I know they do not like this woman at all.”

People have been suspicious about whether she even speaks to them, “Where were they at the memorial? Why has Erika never mentioned them? Something isn’t sitting well with me.”

One user pointed out, “ What about the family falling out with Erika right before the assignation. So many questions. Where are the pictures with Charlie’s parents and her after they supported everything… You won’t find any.” Erika gave another vague response when Sean Hannity asked her about the kids, “You know, chosen family is everything. and then of course we’re blessed with our family itself.”

She has repeatedly avoided discussing her in-laws and their grief. The same happened during Kirk’s Medal of Freedom ceremony. Donald Trump gave the medal to Erika and not to Charlie’s parents, Robert and Kathryn.

Erika did not include them in the speech and snubbed them at the ceremony. It may have been their choice to be low-key, but observers have noted that Erika does not acknowledge them.

