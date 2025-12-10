Erika Kirk’s Response About Her Grieving In-Laws Triggers Public Scrutiny — And Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing

Erika Kirk is currently promoting her late husband Charlie Kirk’s book. She has been publicly vocal about his work, while she is coping with grief by stepping into the limelight. Charlie’s parents also suffered this immense loss, and many people are wondering how they are dealing with the grief.

Erika Kirk appeared on Fox & Friends, and she was asked how his parents are doing. The host, Ainsley Earhardt, also enquired about her kids and her mother dealing with the situation. Erika’s reply was not very satisfactory for people and raised eyebrows.

She said, “Everyone’s hanging in there. We’re doing the best we can. My mom and Charlie were best friends.” Furthermore, she answered, “I would always say that Charlie was her favorite child,’ focusing her answer on her mother.

Ainsley Earhardt: “How are his parents doing?… How are all y’all doing?… How is your mom doing?” Mrs. Erika Kirk: “Everyone’s hanging in there. We’re doing the best to be expected. My mom and Charlie were best friends. I would always say Charlie was her favorite child.” pic.twitter.com/823pdyT8X1 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 9, 2025

She also became emotional while describing how it felt seeing her husband’s products in stores. However, some social media users remained skeptical about her relationship with Charlie’s parents.

One user commented, “Notice how Erika doesn’t refer to Charlie’s parents as my mother-in-law and father-in-law when Ainsley asks her how Charlie’s parents are doing? She glosses over them quickly and talks only about how Charlie enjoyed the sabbath dinners with her mother. Odd.”

Another one added, “She doesn’t talk to his parents, and they weren’t at his memorial, they’re actually never spoken about. I know they do not like this woman at all.”

People have been suspicious about whether she even speaks to them, “Where were they at the memorial? Why has Erika never mentioned them? Something isn’t sitting well with me.”

Who tf is watching Erika Kirk’s kids while she’s on a national media tour? “Chosen family is everything.” What?!?! Where are Charlie’s parents? None of this is normal. pic.twitter.com/YnaWvh2mm6 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) December 9, 2025

One user pointed out, “ What about the family falling out with Erika right before the assignation. So many questions. Where are the pictures with Charlie’s parents and her after they supported everything… You won’t find any.” Erika gave another vague response when Sean Hannity asked her about the kids, “You know, chosen family is everything. and then of course we’re blessed with our family itself.”

She has repeatedly avoided discussing her in-laws and their grief. The same happened during Kirk’s Medal of Freedom ceremony. Donald Trump gave the medal to Erika and not to Charlie’s parents, Robert and Kathryn.

Erika did not include them in the speech and snubbed them at the ceremony. It may have been their choice to be low-key, but observers have noted that Erika does not acknowledge them.