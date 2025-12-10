JD Vance Breaks His Silence! Latest Comment on Marriage Has the Internet Losing It

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, find themselves back in the spotlight over their marriage again! This time, it’s JD who stepped up to hilariously shut down claims over a viral photo portraying the two having trouble in paradise.

The picture showed a rather disheveled JD sporting a scowl, glaring at a woman whom netizens assume is Usha. The alleged Second Lady seemed to be upset as she held her head in her hands under JD’s intense expression.

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife. https://t.co/LUivOsVv2u — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2025

After an unverified picture of him allegedly yelling at his wife, Usha, went viral earlier this week, the Vice President responded in levity via a post on X. Recalling the undershirt from the viral picture, he wrote, “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.”

His savage clapback quickly went viral. In the comment section some even praised his use of social media! One such user wrote, “​​Vance is the only politician who has mastered how to use social media selectively to his advantage and not his detriment.” Another one agreed, saying, “Right? Absolutely! A third user said, “He really is a master.”

While some netizens complimented his (or his PR team’s) savvy skills online, others remained unconvinced about his marriage to Usha. An eagle-eyed user pointed out, “Noticing you’re not proving this is fake.” Another asked, “This was my reaction – can anyone possibly believe this is real?”

Likewise, the comment section was flooded with threads and remarks debating the truth of the matter. As JD seemingly slams down accusations about the photo, his wife, Usha, remains mum on the matter.

This isn’t the first time the JD and Usha have landed in hot water over their marriage. Rumors online have been hinting that their marriage is hanging by a thread. This is especially since Erika Kirk, the late Conservative Charlie Kirk’s widow, got thrown into the mix.

Joy Reid mocks Erika Kirk for wearing leather pants and predicts that JD Vance is going to leave Usha for a white woman because it’s a “MAGA fairy tale.” I can only imagine why MSNBC decided they could no longer tolerate giving this vile woman a show.pic.twitter.com/GYUF9EL94Q — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) November 25, 2025

Ever since the two shared a brief embrace at a MAGA event, the internet has been abuzz with conspiracy theories about a potential romantic involvement. From zooming in on even the tiniest facial expressions to keeping a hawk eye on how JD and Usha react in public, this couple has undoubtedly found themselves under the microscope of critics and fans.

Recently, to commemorate the honorees from the Kennedy Honors Ceremony held between December 6 and 7, 2025, the Vances hosted a gala at their Washington, D.C, residence. During this, it was Usha who found herself in the hot seat for her stern expression, while her husband, JD, recalled President Donald Trump’s witty thoughts on shoes making the man.

Despite the rumor mill actively churning out new theories, it appears both JD and Usha are going strong with each passing day. They continue to refute claims that they’re at risk of splitting up, or are allegedly heading for divorce.