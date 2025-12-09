JD Vance Fires Back After Netizens Share Photo Claiming He Was ‘Yelling’ at Wife Usha

JD Vance is pushing back at critics who claim cracks are beginning to show in his marriage. The Vice President’s comment comes after he and Usha were spotted having dinner out, where a photo from the outing appeared to show him “yelling” at his wife. Here’s what Vance has said about it.

A photo posted to Facebook has drawn significant attention following months of the Vances defending their marriage against persistent divorce rumors. The picture, taken mid-meal, shows JD speaking to Second Lady Usha Vance.

“Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan,” the caption alongside the photo reads. Social media users quickly pointed out that the image appeared to capture the couple in the middle of an argument.

Vance took to X (formerly Twitter) to make light of the situation and respond to critics. “Why is he wearing a tee shirt?” one user asked in the comments. “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife,” the VP wrote in response.

The couple has been fending off rumors that their marriage is going through a rough patch. The speculation intensified after Vance appeared at a Turning Point USA event and said he would like Usha to convert to Christianity from Hinduism.

Critics quickly questioned the couple’s compatibility, arguing that the Vice President’s public comments about his wife’s faith were inappropriate. Rumors escalated further when JD and Erika Kirk shared a moment at another event that sparked online chatter.

A hug the two shared onstage prompted people to ask whether the Vances’ marriage was in trouble. Many commenters pointed to the lingering embrace, saying it lasted longer than seemed appropriate.

Then came several instances where Usha appeared without her wedding ring. The Second Lady was seen without it during visits to Camp Lejeune and Joint Base Andrews.

Many quickly assumed that her missing ring was evidence that the couple was headed for divorce. A spokesperson for Usha addressed the speculation in a statement to People.

The representative explained that Usha, a mother of three, often removes her ring during daily tasks and sometimes forgets to put it back on. They said she is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”