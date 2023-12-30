‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Slammed After Fans Spot ‘Shameful’ and ‘Dangerous’ Detail in New Photo

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has sparked worry for her young children among her fans after she shared a new picture on social media. On December 27, the Teen Mom star posted an update to her Instagram Story. Kailyn, 31, posted a picture of her newly manicured nails in the post as she was sitting in her car. The nails were short and square acrylic nails with a brown design at the tips. But, the reality TV star's fans expressed concerns on social media for her children's safety after noticing how pointy her fingernails were, per The Sun.

With her 25-year-old partner Elijah Scott, Kailyn is currently the mother of three children: twins born this month and a son named Rio who was born in November 2022. Reddit fans buzzed with speculation on whether the reality TV star's children, as young as a few months old, would be safe. "Bit sharp for handling newborns," a fan wrote. A second agreed, "Those are SHARP AF with that walk-in appt. If she changes one diaper with those, the kid’s bleeding." "Ma’am, you have THREE babies in diapers," urged a third. Another fan claimed, "She must not change diapers because those are sharp as hell."

In addition to the three children the Teen Mom star has with Elijah, the Teen Mom star is also the mother to Lincoln, age nine, and Isaac, age thirteen, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Along with Lux, six, and Creed, three, she also has an ex-boyfriend named Chris Lopez.

After many fans expressed their sympathy for Kailyn's children with the arrival of infants number six and seven, others predicted that Kailyn would leave her diaper changes to nannies. "This is getting crazy. Hopefully, this is her last pregnancy. I feel so bad for her eldest two especially Isaac," a fan criticized. Another slammed, "Isaac will have at least one more sibling (if not two) shoved on him. I'm not sure what Lincoln's reaction will be. Lux will be officially dethroned as the favorite. Creed will get even less attention than he already does. Rio will be too young to realize what's going on."

Concerns regarding Kailyn's family size arose when supporters expressed anxiety that she was "using" her children for financial gain. A fan claimed on Reddit, "The reason she is rich is pretty wild to think about. And the fact that her kids are a huge part of it and they had no say in the matter."

"The fact that she is using him in an ad speaks volumes. She's so dumb," an angry user ranted on the forum. Following someone's compliment that Isaac appeared "well-adjusted," another claimed, "Children that are exploited on national TV for entertainment are not well adjusted she is disgusting for using her kids as a paycheck."

