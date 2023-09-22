Ana Navarro Responds to Joy Behar's Request for a 'Thank You' Note, 5 Years After Her Wedding

The View officially kicked off with season 27. The insights of the numerous hosts in matters of politics and other world affairs have, perhaps, been one of the many reasons that people enjoy the show. This season is already off to a great start, but it appears that a 'conflict' from the past was finally put to rest in the new episode of the show. According to Decider, Thursday's episode featured a friendly banter between Ana Navarro and her co-hosts, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

Also Read: 'The View' Fans Were Left Concerned After Noticing Sara Haines' Absence in New Episode

The fellow hosts were in the middle of discussing gift registries from Navarro’s wedding to her hubby Al Cardenas. As soon as the topic came up, both Hostin and Behar jokingly complained that they had never received a token of gratitude since the blissful occasion.

They also referred to an episode in 2019 when Navarro announced her wedding day. During the conversation, Navarro strongly expressed her desire not to want any form of materialistic gift due to her age [50 years old]. She added at the time that she had everything she ever wanted and was hence against the idea of even considering having a registry. However, she confessed that she finally gave in after her friend pleaded with the host to set up one.

Coming back to Thursday's discussion, after Navarro recollected her memories of the time, she looked fondly at Behar, who was seated beside her, and thanked her for her 'very kind gift.' Although Navarro expected a simple “you’re welcome,” her expectations were certainly not met with what Behar said instead. “Oh finally, a thank you note,” replied Behar with a grin.

Also Read: 'The View' Host Ana Navarro is Censored Again While Discussing Wedding Dress Codes

Behar’s response left Navarro in shock at what she’d just heard. This was a highly unusual situation for Navarro, mainly because she’s known by loyalist fans how she’s almost never in such a state. However, after a brief pause and collecting her thoughts together, Navarro, too, did something rather unexpected. It appeared that Navarro had already anticipated such a scenario to unfold and had come prepared.

Also Read: ‘The View’s' Joy Behar Mocks Former Trump Official’s Kids; Co-host Alyssa Farah Smirks At The Comment

“You know something? I knew you were gonna bring that up again,” claimed Navarro as she proceeded to pull out a beautifully designed ‘Thank you Card.’ She then flaunted the card with a dazzling smile while revealing it to the audience present at the venue and to the camera that zoomed in on it.

Image Source: ABC

Shortly after, she began to pen down a possible heartfelt note to Behar extending her gratitude. While Navarro was in the middle of this process, Hostin chimed in and asked her if she perhaps carried two of the same with her. Before Navarro could answer Hostin, Behar pointed out that Hostin, too, had to get one as well, “You have to send it to her too.” For Navarro, perhaps it was clear what to write on the card at that point. She said out loud, “Thank you B****,” in good humor, and that’s exactly what she wrote in the floral-themed card. This earned pearls of laughter from Hostin and Behar.

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Host Ana Navarro Snaps at Co-panelist Sunny Hostin for Slut-Shaming Women in a Debate

'The View' Host Ana Navarro Says She Eats from Fridge at 5 AM & "Feels Like a Zombie Post European Trip