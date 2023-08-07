Jennifer Lopez Got Backlash From Fans for Insta Filter Glitch That Revealed Real Skin Texture

Jennifer Lopez, known for her age-defying looks, has been the subject of speculation regarding her skincare routine and potential cosmetic procedures. Rising to fame with her role in Selena in 1997, Lopez has seemingly defied the aging process and looks stunning during her 'Red Carpet' appearances. At 54 years old, she continues to stun, even launching her skincare line, JLo Beauty, in 2021. A recent post by the singing sensation drew flak for faking it, as per The Things.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: Here's Why Jennifer Lopez's Nannies Have Not Stuck Around Despite Great Pay and Benefits

However, controversies and discussions surrounding her appearance have persisted. JLo's skincare line garnered attention upon its launch, with some accusing her of using Botox and fillers, prompting the notion of a "cash grab." In a recent Instagram promotional video, a filter glitch revealed Lopez's skin texture, leading to discussions about her true appearance. A video posted by Dr. MediSpa wrote, "JLO’s Instagram video glitched as she was promoting a sports drink and her true skin was momentarily visible without the filter," as it analyzed her skincare.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

He then noted that "JLO has previously shared her skincare routine and emphasized the importance of using natural products like olive oil and sunscreen. She has denied using anti-wrinkle injections and owns a skincare brand. However, it's important to note that even with a good skincare routine, everyone's skin is unique and may have imperfections or age-related changes." This glitch gave rise to debates on false advertising, but it also sparked expert evaluations of her skincare regimen. Lopez is an advocate for fitness, with weightlifting being a crucial aspect of her routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: These Are the Strict Rules That Jennifer Lopez Expects Ben Affleck to Follow at Home

The Doctor further told his followers as he switched the comments off, "It's essential to remember that social media platforms like Instagram are curated spaces where people often present their best selves. Filters, editing, and other digital enhancements are commonly used to create a specific image or aesthetic."

He concluded the post by saying, "While it's great to appreciate and admire the beauty of individuals like JLO, it's important to maintain a balanced perspective and not compare oneself to heavily edited images," to ensure the comments are respectful.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Has a Strange 'No Eye Contact' Rule with Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

According to Dan Holtz, owner of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (who hasn't treated Lopez), "Judging by the much more youthful appearance I would say she did a combination of things," the "Wellness Expert to the Stars" told OK! Magazine in 2020 when speculations around a facelift surgery were doing the rounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez's journey in the entertainment industry has been characterized by talent, perseverance, and discussions about her timeless appearance. As debates about her skincare and potential treatments persist, her resilience and commitment to self-care remain at the forefront, inspiring fans to embrace their uniqueness and redefine beauty standards.

References:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtCnW9VtOU-/

https://www.thethings.com/jennifer-lopez-slammed-for-false-skincare-ad-after-her-instagram-filter-glitched/

https://okmagazine.com/style/jennifer-lopez-face-plastic-surgery-facelift/

More from Inquisitr

Matt Damon Was Able To Save His 18 Year Marriage With Help From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Gives Sneak Peek Inside Her $61m Lavish Beverly Hills Home With Ben Affleck