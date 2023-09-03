When Madonna Shocked Jimmy Fallon by Smoothly Sliding Onto His Desk on Live TV: "That Was Pretty Fierce"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon always has some surprise elements thrown at the audience during the live show and during the 2021 exclusive with Madonna, the pop diva managed to disturb Fallon's peace by crawling across his desk in an impromptu act. As per People, the Frozen hitmaker was on the popular talk show to promote her newly-released Paramount+ tour documentary Madame X. While discussing her new project, Madonna slyly responded to one of the questions and mentioned that she constantly gets herself into "good trouble." Immediately after which the Popular singer stretched herself across Fallon's two desks while sporting a skimpy LBD and fishnet stockings. A surprised Fallon can then be seen yelling, "Madonna! Stop, stop, stop, stop. Stop it! Oh, my heavens. Stop it. Stop it. I don't know what to do. Stop it right now."

As the studio audience continued to cheer, Fallon can be seen putting his suit jacket over Madonna's body to cover her modesty. However, the Like a Prayer singer teases him, saying, "Nobody's gonna see anything. My God!" Madonna then makes her way back to her seat, but, not without giving a quick peek at her curvy derrière, causing the studio audience to erupt in laughter and cheers once again. While discussing the project further, Madonna shared, "Art is important in our lives. I don't think people emphasize that enough." She then explained that she was "really inspired by James Baldwin, the writer. He was a great source of inspiration for the show, and one of the things I quote over and over again in the show is that artists are here to disturb the peace. And so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people's peace while they watch the show. But I mean that in the best way."

During the live interview, the Hung Up singer also discussed her rejected film roles, "Can you believe that? That's like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life," the music legend added while talking about the hit sci-fi franchise The Matrix. Madonna expressed regret in turning down the main role in Showgirls and playing Catwoman in Batman Returns. "I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce," the Grammy-winner admitted. "Showgirls? No."

As per Forbes, Madonna is busy preparing for The Celebration Tour, which is expected to kick off in mid-October in London. The Like a Virgin singer has just recovered from a "serious" bacterial infection. The medical issue caused her to reschedule the tour dates, Madonna expressed gratitude towards her fans and admirers via an emotional Instagram post which said she was "lucky to be alive". "When the chips were down my children really showed up for me. It made all the difference," she had written. "Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."

