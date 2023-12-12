At an X Spaces Event With Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Was Caught in an Awkward Hot Mic Incident

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential contender, got embroiled in a humiliating hot mic incident at the X Spaces event with prominent figures such as Alex Jones and Elon Musk. Joining Elon Musk at the X-Space session, the US presidential candidate welcomed infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back to the microblogging site.

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy takes a piss with his mic on during an 𝕏 Space with 100K+ listeners



Elon Musk: “I hope you feel better”



Vivek: “I feel great, thank you” pic.twitter.com/3ljslTqnpX — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) December 10, 2023

As reported by The Independent, Ramaswamy had to leave due to nature's call, as Musk explained his choice to let the Infowars founder return to his social media platform. Ramaswamy said, "Gentlemen, I have to go." The sound of what seemed to be someone urinating could be heard throughout the whole conversation. Alex Jones immediately pointed out, "Somebody's got their phone in the bathroom." Then host Mario Nawfal replied, "Vivek, that's your phone. But I am not able to mute you." Ramaswamy then went back to the Spaces chat and apologized for the awkward incident. Musk asked Ramaswamy, "I hope you feel better now." To this, he replied, "I feel great."

Ramaswamy's trip to the restroom inspired several jokes on X. One user wrote, "I originally thought he was peeing standing up, but I’m wrong. It sounds like he pees while sitting down. We need a leader who is strong and “stands up” to fight when he needs to." Another one commented, "To hear this happening LIVE was unbelievably cringe-worthy and hilarious!" A third user wrote, "This was probably the most intelligent part of the broadcast." A fourth one said, "To give him credit as a guy, we all know he is peeing on the side of the toilet bowl to silence it. Lol, great try man, mic too good." One more user jotted down, "The fact he was taking a piss while Alex Jones is trying to be important is golden, lol."

In a nearly three-hour conversation, the men covered a broad variety of subjects, with Musk defending his views on why society should be producing a large number of children, Jones bringing up "globalists" often, and everyone applauding Musk. Mario Nawfal, a businessman who has achieved success on X using an approach he refers to as "unfiltered" in his X profile, presented The Spaces. It was he who announced on Twitter, "BREAKING: EXCLUSIVE - ALEX JONES INTERVIEW IN 2 HOURS | DEBUT ON 𝕏 Get ready for an explosive session as Alex Jones takes the stage for the first time on 𝕏."

The full version of the 𝕏 Spaces https://t.co/yotiFLz51q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2023

As they promoted conspiracies about global warming, the World Economic Forum, government censorship, and the collapse of human civilization, audio would sometimes cut in and out. In his explanation for Jones' reinstatement, Musk also said that the previous X leadership had unjustly singled out the conspiracy theorist for a permanent suspension. Because Jones' account violated the website's policy against abusive conduct, it was banned in 2018. He spent years pushing the theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook school tragedy was staged. Jones was forced to pay the families of the 26 victims more than $1 billion last year for fabricating false accusations.

