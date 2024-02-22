NeNe Leaks Won't be Making a Comeback to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for Season 16 of The Show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has earned quite a following over the years since it began. The reality show has seen it all: intense drama, nail-biting tension, ballistic fights, and more. Its most endearing feature is the talented cast of the show. One such eminent member is NeNe Leaks. Her vibrant personality and edgy fashion have captivated the audience for about 13 seasons, which is why fans were rather disheartened about her leaving. The reality star reportedly won’t be returning to the show for the upcoming 16th season; a disappointment for fans.

According to reports obtained by Radar Online, Leaks won’t be back for the upcoming installment of the famous reality series. Her exit has left many admirers downcast about this decision, especially since the show’s alum Porsha Williams just made a comeback. Sources close to the production team speaking to TMZ revealed no conversations about Leaks rejoining the cast.

In addition, neither member of the show’s team has contacted Leaks about her presence in the upcoming season. This insinuates that she’s possibly never returning to the franchise. Previously, fans shared a glimmer of hope when she followed Bravo on Instagram last year. Sadly, this new information quashes their silver lining in seeing their favorite character on screen.

As per Deadline, Leaks left the show midway through season 13 in 2020 after appearing in just 6 episodes. In a conversation with Carlos King on Reality With The King, Leaks discussed her swift exit. She quipped, “I’m unhappy that I got six episodes. I mean, shouldn’t I get more than six episodes?”

Leaks argued about the alleged injustice against her being offered such little screen time as compared to her fellow castmates. She appeared concerned about the predicament she was in. Leaks said perplexed, “I don’t know anything that I’ve done ever on this show that no other housewife in this franchise has not done I’ve never done anything that no one else has done.”

Who wouldn’t want @NeNeLeakes back?? She’s the Queen of Rhoa — carolyn mcdonald (@carolynmcdonal1) July 6, 2023

Leaks seemed to positively impact multitudes of fans who’ve supported her since day one. Many on social media were in a frenzy after her exit and genuinely wanted her back. There were numerous theories and easter eggs spotted by fans about her return to the show. However, since her departure, many die-hard fans petitioned for Bravo to let her back on the reality television series.

#Rhoa #Bravo needs to blow a bag on NeNe Leaks, Porsha, and Phaedra’s return to the show! It’ll liven it up, and give us so much for the next for years! The show will get so much “must see” & “nostalgia” traction!!! — The Ebony Alert 🚨 (@atme_at) September 26, 2022

Several took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their desire for Leaks’ comeback. One wrote, “I need NENE Leaks to return to RHOA!” Another suggested an advantage to the return of not just Leaks, but Williams, and Phaedra Parks. The fan wrote, “It’ll liven up and give us so much for the next years! The show will get so much “must see” & “nostalgia” traction.” Leaks has so far refrained from making a statement about the franchise and remains mum.