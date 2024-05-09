Meri Brown From Sister Wives Opens up About if She’d Marry Again Amid Surprising Wedding Rumors

Sister Wives' Meri Brown is tackling the ongoing rumors surrounding her romantic life head-on. In a recent social media post, she posted a collage that seemed to playfully acknowledge the speculation suggesting she has been married four times. This collage featured snippets of the various wedding rumors that have been circulating about her love life. While Meri remains open to the idea of marriage in the future, she appears content to take her time and not rush into anything. Furthermore, to put an end to the ongoing rumors, Meri addressed the rumors directly in a thoughtful and extensive post, as reported by Screenrant.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo By @therealmeribrown

In the caption of her Instagram post, Meri wrote, "Not only did I launch my Worthy Up biz this week, apparently I also got married! Four times! And I'm sure there's more to come! This girl over here is BUSY! Listen, don't slow down on your life. Keep it full speed ahead. Do something every day that moves you in the direction of your dreams. We only have this one life, and it gets shorter every day. Don't get to the end of it and wonder what could have been. Even if you want to get married four times in a week, do it! 🤣🤣" While marriage might not be on the horizon, Meri remains open to the possibility of love in her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

Entertainment Tonight reported that toward the end of April, Meri disclosed the qualities she seeks in her future romantic partner. She wrote, "Prince Charming has not arrived. I'm not really looking for a prince. No, I'm looking for a king. There's a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is." Meri has been candid about her dating experiences, sharing that she is now seeking a partner who can match her energy. She said, "I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is. Because I know who I am and I'm confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we'll know it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

Meri has also made it clear that she has no regrets about her marriage to or divorce from Kody Brown. In another Instagram post, she said, "I look back and am grateful for the experiences and the lessons. For a long time, I had the narrative in my head that if I couldn't make my marriage work, then I was a failure. But what if I flipped that narrative? What if, instead, I looked at all the lessons I lived and realized that's what made me who I am today?" Since her divorce from Kody, Meri's life has seen considerable transformation. Her focus has shifted towards her career and personal accomplishments, and she has been making great strides in her weight loss journey.

Meri Brown shuts down fake news regarding her marital status. ❌https://t.co/ag9PcyBgrN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 8, 2024

Meri proudly displays her post-divorce weight loss in photos, often surrounded by friends and family. In addition to her physical transformation, she has also embarked on a new venture with her business, Worth Up, fostering a community for sharing personal experiences and growth. Meanwhile, amid Kody's evident favoritism among his wives, Meri found herself marginalized in her relationship with him, leading to strains among the wives. In 2023, following the path of Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, Meri decided to divorce Kody.