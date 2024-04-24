Here’s How Kelly Osbourne Shed 85 Pounds, Refutes Using Ozempic in Her Weight Loss Journey

Kelly Osbourne has refuted claims of using Ozempic as a means of shedding 85 pounds, dismissing rumors surrounding her weight loss journey. After recently becoming a mom, Osbourne made sure she dedicated her time to weight loss training with great discipline. The actor has denied all rumors as she discussed what helped her get back in shape after embracing motherhood.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom (Sharon Osbourne) took Ozempic," the British television personality told Extra exclusively Adding further, she said, "I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy. Otherwise, I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

According to Page Six, Osbourne sang praises for the product previously, justifying its use. "I think it’s amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?" While speaking to E News, she added, "People hate it because they want to do it. And the people who hate it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive, but it eventually won’t be because it actually works."

Sharon Osbourne, the British television personality's mother, had previously shared with the Daily Mail that she discontinued using Ozempic due to its effect on her weight, stating that she "couldn’t stop losing weight" while on the medication. "I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more. I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to because I feel I'm too skinny." Previously, Sharon revealed the emotional havoc she underwent when she came across her husband Ozzy Osbourne's past infidelity. "He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live, and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills," Sharon disclosed then.

She further added, "So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me." Although the celebrity couple did separate in 2016, rumors of divorce never materialized. Instead, as noted by Mirror, Sharon has been vocal about her admiration for her 75-year-old husband and continues to adore him, especially as he prepares for a couple of final performances in his hometown of Birmingham.