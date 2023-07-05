Kourtney Kardashian Aims to Use Pregnancy to Earn Fortune by Expanding Brand: “Wants What Sisters Have”

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is expected to make a fortune with plans to expand her children's apparel line, as well as add parenting and health products to her lifestyle brands. A well-placed source close to the Kardashian family revealed exclusively to DailyMail that 44-year-old Kourtney, who is having her first child with 47-year-old Blink 182 musician Travis Barker, is "definitely going to use this pregnancy for profit."

"Kourtney is honestly grabbing for straws right now and is going to try and milk this pregnancy for all it's worth because she desperately wants what her sisters all have. But she's going about it wrong," the source said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

"Kim's SKIMS is a massive success because it is very much in line with what she is about, body confidence. Khloe's Good American was created for women who struggle with weight, which is something she fought with for years in front of the world. Kylie started with just one lip kit after her massive lips were the only thing that people talked about at the time. They were her signature," the source praised the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Kourtney started the lifestyle company Poosh in 2019, but according to the source, she released her line of vitamins and supplements, Lemme, the previous year to grow these businesses while expecting. "She already has developed a clothing line, Kardashian Kids, that is sold at Babies R' Us, Lord & Taylor, Zappos, Nordstrom, and Hudson Bay. She also has an active line of maternity wear that she sells on Poosh," they added.

"Kourtney's going to continue to build on these brands and add products to both Poosh and Lemme, which she will push heavily on her social media," the source revealed.

The insider thinks it would be an "easy sell" to her 223 million dedicated Instagram followers. As Kourtney's three children with her ex Scott Disick, 39, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, were born, two of their births were broadcast on their previous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021. "Kourtney knows that this baby gives her an ongoing storyline on The Kardashians, which will also generate her a massive income," the source shared.

They also mentioned that Kourtney was developing Lemme supplements for women's reproductive health. "Knowing that all her attempts have basically failed, she is trying to figure out a way to have what her sisters have. She knows that this pregnancy has gotten people's eyes on her," the source said.

"She is hoping that this leads her to what she has been longing for, which is a brand that people can relate to, which is relatable to her, and makes her millions. She knows Lemme and Poosh [aren't] it but is going to continue pushing this pregnancy on them because, as of right now, they are all she has," the source added.

