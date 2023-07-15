Mauricio Umansky Showcases Body Transformation, Estranged Wife Kyle Richards Makes Ozempic Joke

Mauricio Umansky offered a glimpse into his fitness and weight loss journey in a series of new Instagram photos. This came just 10 days after the news of his separation from Kyle Richards post 27 years of marriage. The 53-year-old real estate broker showcased his transformation and captioned his post: "I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise."

Umansky initiated the post by sharing two mirror selfies taken at a gym, displaying himself. Subsequently, he included a shirtless throwback photo in the sequence. "6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year, I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol," Umansky continued in the caption.

Umansky received a slew of positive comments. His estranged wife, Richards too playfully joined the comment section on Friday. She humorously penned her thoughts while he showcased his fitness progress.

"Must be ozempic," Richards wrote. Umansky replied to Richards, writing, "Must be," along with a bunch of laughing emojis. Richards was alluding to Ozempic, an FDA-approved drug primarily intended for individuals with type 2 diabetes. Nonetheless, it has gained popularity among celebrities as a weight loss aid, notes People. This trend has sparked frustration among some doctors who question its usage for non-diabetic individuals seeking weight loss.

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Richards used Ozempic to lose weight. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star refuted these claims in a January Instagram comment, stating that she did not use the drug. During an interview with ExtraTV in February, Richards expressed her frustration regarding the allegations. She emphasized that she puts significant effort into maintaining her physique. "I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I'm up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I'm in the gym for two hours, I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it's frustrating," she said in the interview.

In early July, a source informed People that Richards and Umansky "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof." Speculation had also risen regarding Richards' alleged romantic involvement with singer Morgan Wade. However, shortly after, the couple released a joint statement refuting any plans for divorce. They did not address the issue of their separation in the statement, though. "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue, However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously," the statement read.

