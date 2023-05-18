Ross Mathews' Weight Loss Journey: How He Shed 60 Pounds and Transformed His Life

Ross Mathews, television personality and co-host of The Drew Barrymore Show, has been making headlines with his incredible weight loss journey. Having shed an impressive 60 pounds, Mathews has not only transformed his physical appearance but also adopted a healthier lifestyle that has had a positive impact on his overall well-being.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Gala, Mathews opened up about his weight loss secrets and the choices that have helped him maintain his remarkable progress.

The 43-year-old star revealed that he took the old-fashioned approach to weight loss by cooking his own meals. Rather than relying on fad diets or popular weight-loss drugs, Mathews made a conscious decision to focus on eating delicious, nutritious, and wholesome food.

He affectionately refers to his self-created recipes as "rossipes" and takes pride in preparing them daily. By taking control of his diet, Mathews not only achieved his weight loss goals but also found a renewed sense of commitment to his own health and longevity.

One significant change Mathews made was breaking up with his beloved pizza. Although a difficult decision for any pizza lover, he recognized the need to let go of this indulgence in order to prioritize his well-being. As he embarked on this transformative journey, he discovered the love of his life, his husband, Wellinthon García. Together, they prioritize taking care of each other and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Mathews attributes their partnership as an essential factor in his weight loss success.

Interestingly, Mathews emphasizes that winning the battle against weight loss is not about a final victory but rather about continuously being in the fight. He acknowledges that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is an ongoing commitment, requiring consistent effort and determination. With his positive mindset and unwavering dedication, Mathews has managed to keep the weight off for an impressive three years.

While many individuals turn to the gym for weight loss, Mathews has found a different approach that works for him. Living in New York City, he and his husband frequently explore the city on foot. Walking and discovering new places together has become their favorite pastime. Not only does this allow them to experience the city's hidden gems, but it also provides them with the exercise they need to stay active and maintain their weight loss. Mathews enthusiastically shares that their early dining habits, with meals scheduled at 5:30 PM, make it easier to find available tables without reservations.

Beyond his weight loss, Mathews has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry. From his early days as an intern on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to becoming a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, he has captivated audiences with his infectious humor, warmth, and genuine personality. Mathews' journey to a healthier lifestyle only adds to his relatability and endears him even further to fans worldwide.