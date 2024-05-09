'The Kardashians' Trailer Teases Explosive Family Drama As Kim Tells Khloe to 'Get Out' in Wild Fight

The Kardashians are returning for an explosive fifth season filled with sibling squabbles, health scares, and major life events. The newly released trailer provides a juicy glimpse into the upcoming chaos. Viewers are in for an explosive showdown between Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. The tension between the sisters reaches a boiling point, with Kim ultimately kicking Khloe out of her mansion. The drama takes place in the Hidden Hills. Kim sternly orders her sister to leave, shouting "Get out" as Khloe fires back with exasperation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by J. Lee

Kim declares bluntly, "Khloe is unbearable these days," as per E! News. To which Khloe replies, "I don't care what other people think." In one heated exchange, Kim snaps at Khloe "You don't realize you sometimes have a stick up your a--." Trying to defuse the situation, Khloe reasons "You are going through a lot right now and are taking it out on me." But Kim isn't having it, screaming "Get out!" as she kicks Khloe out of her multimillion-dollar Hidden Hills mansion. The dejected sister can only mutter "Who the f--- does she think she is?"

The trailer suggests these emotional outbursts aren't just isolated incidents. In a confessional, Khloe admits "Sisters can be vicious and brutal." Even Kris Jenner acknowledges the family dynamic, telling Khloe "We're just a good team" as Khloe visibly rolls her eyes in disagreement. However, the Kardashians certainly have bigger issues than petty bickering. Kourtney Kardashian reveals she is having a "high-risk pregnancy" calling it "the best blessing in the world." But disturbing footage shows her undergoing fetal surgery for her son with Travis Barker, which she tearfully describes as "terrifying."

Matriarch Kris also faces a serious health crisis. Tearing up, she tells her daughters "I had my scan...they found a cyst and a little tumor." The family is shown rallying around Kourtney during her difficulties, with Kris breaking down saying "I just want Kourtney to be okay." While Kourtney navigates her complicated pregnancy, Khloe is exploring her love life post-Tristan Thompson. Sister Kourtney provocatively asks "Are you having sex?" Though Khloe brushes it off, declaring, "I'm happy."

Balancing out the heavier plot lines are some light-hearted snippets highlighting the sisters' priorities. Kendall Jenner complains about Kylie Jenner making her "wait for an hour" for a photoshoot before an event, as per The Mirror. The two bicker about being late to Fashion Week, with Kendall grumbling "Whatever!" as she drives them, "And now we're finally on our way." We see a lavish all-gold photoshoot. Kim yells "S.O.S!" in one frantic final clip. As the screen fades to black, there's an additional clip featuring Khloe and Scott Disick in a super wild conversation. Scott inquires about her bra, to which Khloe amusingly responds, "These aren't my nipples just so you guys are aware.... they're Kim's."