There has been a lot of talk about the 'finally complete' status of Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's neighboring Hidden Hills mansions. As reported by The Sun, Kris, 66, paid $20 million for her plot in December 2020, while Khloe, 39, paid $17 million for hers at the same time. The mother and daughter duo indeed live somewhat near to one another, but the rest of the family is also close by. Kim Kardashian, now 42 years old, lives within walking distance. Additionally, Kylie Jenner, now 26 years old, is constructing a similarly massive property nearby.

According to X17 Online, the mother's house is bigger than her daughter's by almost 4,000 square feet. Khloé's smaller apartment is nevertheless enormous by almost any measure, coming in at about 10,000 square feet. Few details have been revealed, but it can be assumed that both luxurious residences include expansive swimming pools complete with cabanas and that both will be built in the popular contemporary farmhouse style. It's also important to note that there doesn't seem to be a mortgage on any of the properties. Khloé, whose Good American clothing line has done well since its 2019 debut, has sold her "starter" property for $15 million, more than twice the sum she paid for it in 2014 and the highest ever paid for a home in the Calabasas area.

As per reports, Kris made $60 million from Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company sale, and she has since sold her former Hidden Hills home, which was featured in Architectural Digest, for $15 million, a significant increase from the $10 million she paid for the property. It was claimed in September 2021, a few months before Khloe moved in, that the couple had been tough to work with throughout the building. A disagreement with a contractor has been causing delays. During construction, an insider said they made "constant changes" to the residences. The U.S. Sun learned exclusively from a reliable source that the duo was "almost done" constructing their ideal residences.

The insider claimed, "Although Khloe and Kris' homes are almost done, they are both acting like 'house-zillas. They want temperature-adjusted rooms and a panic room in case of security issues. They will have security teams on the property 24/7 to oversee both houses. One would think after dropping that much money on a beautiful house that is meant for a family of ten, Khloe would be satisfied with the results, but she keeps asking for changes." In June 2021, the duo claimed their builder had scammed them out of money and their homes' titles. Khloe told Kendall, "We don't have houses currently. We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told Mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him. We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they’ve been on a standstill."

