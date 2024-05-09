Police Taps off Drake’s Mansion Following a Shooting Incident with One Casualty

Drake's Toronto mansion recently faced a shooting incident. The police taped off the entrance to the expansive $100 million property following gunfire at approximately 2:10 a.m., as reported by CBC.

The incident also registered one casualty as a man, who was the guard of the mansion reportedly got injured by gunfire. The suspect left the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood in an unknown vehicle, the Toronto Police did not have an immediate description of it either.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

During a news conference outside Drake's luxurious residence, Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk couldn't confirm if Drake was present during the incident. However, Krawczyk added that Drake was safe and faced no harm. A few hours later, Canadian news outlets displayed a significant police presence surrounding Drake's residence, noting that caution tape had been used to cordon off the courtyard area.

Meanwhile, the injured guard was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The rapper's expansive 50,000-square-foot residence, nicknamed "The Embassy," gained attention when it was showcased in Architectural Digest back in 2020. "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," the rapper told the outlet about building a home away from home and its significance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joseph Okpako

The mansion holds an integral significance in Drake's life. The rapper confessed to Zane Lowe during an interview with Apple Music in 2016 that the home was his "life's work." Drake's residence was said to have been constructed with security as a primary consideration.

Upon purchasing the two-acre land in 2015, Drake's team had submitted exemption paperwork to build what the Fader termed an "extraordinary" mansion, complete with amenities such as a basketball court, spa retreat, gym, basement pool, rooftop terrace, and five bedrooms. In 2019, the city of Toronto granted the rapper permission to erect security walls twice the height permitted by bylaws, as reported by the National Post.

This isn't the first time Drake's residence faced violent incidents in its vicinity. Despite the heightened security measures, a woman reportedly assaulted a security guard with a knife outside the mansion in 2021, as per the Toronto Sun. The woman was detained outside the property, but it's uncertain whether charges were brought against her. In 2018, CTV News reported a fatal shooting at Drake's Pick 6ix club in Toronto.

While Drake was purportedly present at the restaurant that day, it remained uncertain whether he was there at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the hip-hop artist is going viral for his recent rap battle with his counterpart Kendrick Lamar. His diss track, Not Like Us on YouTube is making waves as the rift between Lamar and him is evident. The usage of strong words and explicit comments on each other has left the audience astounded as the battle continues.