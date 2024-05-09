Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie All Set to Make a Reality TV Comeback After 2000s Hit Show ‘Simple Life'

Get ready for a blast from the past as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, the iconic duo from the 2000s hit show The Simple Life, are reportedly preparing to return to reality TV. This news has ignited excitement among fans who fondly remember the hilarious escapades of the glamorous pair as they navigated life outside their bubble in rural America. While details about the new show are still under wraps, sources have confirmed that Hilton and Richie will be leading the cast in a fresh project with a different title and premise. The collaboration comes after months of brainstorming, with the duo selling their idea to a streaming service and sparking a bidding war among producers and distributors.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a new reality TV show, TMZ reports.



The series is not expected to be a reboot of 'The Simple Life,' however. pic.twitter.com/PwmFlvpsTJ — TV Deets (@tvdeets) May 8, 2024

As per the reports of The Sun, the announcement for the reunion was subtly hinted at by Hilton and Richie through matching social media posts featuring throwback pictures celebrating their enduring friendship. Fans expressed their excitement and nostalgia.

Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie filming "The Simple Life" (2003)



📷: paris2000s on instagram pic.twitter.com/PNtBy54uYv — y2k (@y2kpopart) February 21, 2023

One fan wrote, "The Simple Life was the first thing I watched on TV when I was a little kid. 💘" another echoed the same emotions and claimed they were the "Inventors of Reality TV." A third fan added, "Icons for life!" Another fan remarked, "Praying for the simple life reunion." A fifth fan wrote, “Love you two!💞 My teenage self was raised by you and Nicole lol The Simple Life was my fav show as a teenager💖 (well besides The OC)” Another user added, “Ugh you guys are TOO iconic 😭 Petition for them to put “The Simple Life” back on Netflix 😩”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

As per Radar, the show debuted in 2003 on FOX before moving to E! For five seasons, captured audiences with its comedic take on Hilton and Richie’s journey working low-paying jobs and living with everyday families. Despite occasional controversies and personal feuds, the show’s success solidified Hilton and Richie’s status as reality TV stars and influencers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie)

Regarding the feud, later on, Hilton said, “It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.” However, Richie explained the situation and remarked, "...just turned into a much bigger thing than it is. It’s just not part of my life." Moreover, an insider revealed, “Nicole sees (the show) as a business that’s separate from the personal but Paris doesn’t separate the two.”

Since their time on The Simple Life, both Hilton and Richie have embraced new roles as parents. Hilton welcomed her son Phoenix in January 2023 and announced the birth of her daughter London in November 2023, while Richie and her spouse, Joel Madden, are parents to daughter Harlow and son Sparrow.