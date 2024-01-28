9 Biggest Reality TV Show Scandals That Are Too Crazy to Be True

From Chip and Joanna Gaines facing scam allegations to Mama June's shocking choice of a partner and Farrah Abraham's unexpected career turn, this list exposes the jaw-dropping controversies that rocked the screens. Join us on a rollercoaster ride through legal battles, canceled shows, unexpected romances, and celebrity scandals that had viewers glued to their seats, proving that reality TV is not all scripted drama - sometimes, reality truly is stranger than fiction. Grab your popcorn and enjoy the 9 biggest reality TV show scandals that were almost too crazy to be true.

1. Chip and Joanna Gaines Faced Scam Allegations

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have faced legal challenges, notably a $1 million lawsuit from Magnolia Realty co-founders John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark. The suit accused Chip of defrauding them by pressuring the co-founders to sell their shares for only $2,500 in 2013. The legal battle unfolded as Fixer Upper gained popularity, with Lewis and Clark claiming Chip conspired to eliminate them from Magnolia Realty's success. However, in February 2020, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, officially sealing the case records and bringing relief to the Gaines duo. The couple, known for ending the show in April 2018 due to family stress, expressed gratitude for the verdict, deeming the case "meritless." Despite these legal challenges, Chip and Joanna Gaines continue to make a mark in the home improvement and lifestyle industry, as per CBS News.

2. Heidi Montag Underwent Ten Surgeries Within a Day

Reality TV star Heidi Montag shocked fans in 2010 when she underwent a staggering ten plastic surgeries in a single day at the age of 23. The procedures included rhinoplasty revision, facial fat injections, chin reduction, otoplasty, a brow lift, and chest augmentation. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Montag acknowledged the impact of being in the public eye, stating, "I was also on TV where every perceived flaw is amplified." Reflecting on her decision, she expressed regret, admitting, "I wish I had waited and not made a decision so young because I have long-term health complications," as per People.

3. Mama June Dated Mark McDaniel

Mama June's relationship with Mark McDaniel, a registered sex offender convicted of child molestation in 2004, prompted the cancellation of her show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. McDaniel's victim was revealed to be Mama June's daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Shannon, who reported the abuse to the police. Despite Chickadee's disclosure, Mama June initially dismissed the allegations. TLC swiftly canceled the show, citing a commitment to the well-being of the children involved. The network's statement emphasized prioritizing the health and welfare of the "remarkable children" featured in the reality series. The controversy surrounding Mama June's choice of a partner led to the abrupt end of the popular show, leaving fans shocked and concerned for the family's welfare, as per E! News.

4. MTV Fired Farrah Abraham

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, dismissed in 2017 due to explicit webcam shows, has taken an unexpected turn in her career. Embracing comedy, Abraham announced a stand-up comedy tour on TikTok, fulfilling a dream she shared last April after leaving a trauma treatment facility. The 31-year-old, who voluntarily entered rehab post-arrest in January, cited the facility's positive impact on her life, steering her toward comedy. Despite criticisms about her appearance in a recent video, Abraham emphasized her newfound independence from social media codependency, as per The Sun.

5. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Canceled 'Rob & Chyna'

Blac Chyna struggled to keep pace with the Kardashians during her relationship with Rob Kardashian. The couple, who began dating in January 2016 and got engaged in April, announced they were expecting a child and launched their show, Rob & Chyna, which got canceled after one season, reportedly due to the Kardashian family influence. Following the show's demise, Chyna, 35, sued the Kardashians, alleging battery, domestic violence, and assault, with Rob vehemently denying the accusations. The tumultuous relationship ended in 2017, marked by Rob posting a private video of Chyna, resulting in his Instagram ban, as per Page Six.

6. Scandoval

The perennially headlining Vanderpump Rules took a chaotic turn as the spotlight shifted to Tom Schwartz's relationship with Raquel Leviss. On March 3, a report unveiled that James Kennedy's former fiancée was engaging in flirtation with the other Tom on the show, Tom Sandoval. This scandal, now known as the 'Scandoval', severely impacted Sandoval's nearly decade-long connection with Ariana Madix. A source disclosed to Radar Online that Sandoval capitulated under pressure when Madix confronted him about inappropriate text messages with Leviss. The first inklings of this drama surfaced in July of the previous year, blindsiding Madix, who was oblivious while others suspected mischief.

7. Teresa and Joe Giudice Arrested for Fraud

Reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, known for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, faced legal turmoil as they filed for bankruptcy in October 2009, revealing debts exceeding $10 million. The couple admitted to concealing assets and submitting false loan applications, obtaining $5 million fraudulently. In 2013, they faced charges of conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, and bankruptcy fraud, leading to guilty pleas in March 2014. Joe received a 41-month prison sentence, while Teresa served 15 months. Released in December 2015, Teresa completed her term under house confinement. In 2018, Joe faced deportation to Italy, sparking appeals. On March 14, 2019, Joe left prison but entered an immigration detention center, awaiting a deportation ruling, as per E! News.

8. Todd and Julie Chrisley's Legal Battle

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, recently settled a $1 million lawsuit against a former Georgia tax official. The Chrisleys, known for Chrisley Knows Best, are serving separate prison sentences. Todd, with an anticipated release in 2032, and Julie, in 2028, had their sentences reduced by two and one year, respectively. Their legal team stated the settlement signaled problems in the unusual criminal case. An Atlanta federal appeals court will hear their case in April 2024. In 2019, the Chrisleys sued the tax official, alleging abuse of power and targeting their daughter for compromising information. The 2022 guilty verdict revealed a decade-long scheme defrauding banks and evading taxes, resulting in Todd's 12-year and Julie's seven-year sentences, as per USA Today.

9. Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandals

Tristan Thompson's infidelity made headlines when he was caught kissing an unidentified woman in New York City on April 7, while Khloé Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, True. Later revealed to be Lani Blair, the two spent four hours together at a nearby hotel while Khloé was preparing to give birth. This incident marked the beginning of an on-again, off-again relationship between Thompson and Kardashian. Over the years, the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been embroiled in multiple cheating rumors, adding further strain to their tumultuous connection, as per The Daily Mail.