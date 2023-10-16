RFK Jr. Believes This Organization Conspired to Kill His Uncle and Former President John F. Kennedy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. [or RFK Jr.] is known as the nephew of the beloved fallen President John F. Kennedy. Like his late uncle, he too enjoys the nuances of politics like no other and is actively involved in the betterment of America. He too has put his hat in the ring to perhaps continue the legacy his dear uncle left behind. But, even after years have passed by there are still hundreds of theories and conspiracies about JFK’s assassination, RFK Jr. has one shocking theory about which organization could possibly be behind it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lucianna Faraone Coccia

As per a recent article by The New York Post, RFK Jr. claimed that perhaps the Central Intelligence Agency, well known as the CIA, was responsible for the death of the 35th President of the United States. He’d also appeared on Hannity, a series hosted by Fox News, which is where he made the claim in the first place. RFK Jr. was in a conversation with host Sean Hannity involving the tragic death of JFK in 1963. “There are millions of pages of documents—of, uh, CIA documents, uh, documents of, uh, the Cuban Embassy, in, in Mexico City, from..." he trailed off and further mentioned that it was all a little difficult to “summarize.”

He then continued to note that there was allegedly a "60-year" cover-up in the murder of the famous fallen President. “There are confessions of people who are directly involved in the plot [of John Kennedy’s death], who were involved in the plot, uh who were peripherals to this plot,” emphasizes the Democrat candidate. He further offers a detailed explanation of possibly how the whole ordeal was staged and the participants allegedly involved in it.

He also revealed a shocking personal revelation about the big wig involved. As per his belief, it was perhaps JFK’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, who was involved in the whole cover-up operation. A fact to note is that he was also assigned by the Warren Commission to investigate the said assassination.

“I want to shatter the CIA into a thousand pieces” — President JFK after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion.



Then he fired Allen Dulles, the head of the CIA.



And when JFK was assassinated, guess who was in the Warren Commission that “investigated” the matter?



Dulles!



Interview… pic.twitter.com/nl1HAe0c7W — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) April 26, 2023

It wasn’t just him though; he specifically named Allen Dulles, the former director of the CIA, and his brother, John Foster Dulles, who at the time was the secretary of state, for their alleged involvement in the aforementioned incident. When asked why he held such a belief that these two people were linked to his late uncle's murder, RFK Jr. curtly responded with another alarming truth. He believes that both of them had a personal vendetta against his late uncle because they were fired by him in the past.

RFK Jr. later adds that 10 years after the incident, Congress had decided to investigate the crime to determine who really killed JFK. Apparently, they came across some possibly strong evidence. “It was a conspiracy, [and] there were multiple people involved. In conclusion, RFK Jr. said that he wasn’t alone in his thoughts of the organization’s hand in this, but there were others. “Most of the people in that investigation believe that it was the CIA that was behind it because the evidence was overwhelming to them.”

