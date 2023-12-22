Former Teen Mom personalities Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry are once again in the spotlight for their continuing feud. Recently, Evans accused former Lowry of creating drama in an online remark. This comes after her allegations that Lowry had slid into her husband David Eason's direct messages.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

The controversial MTV alum Evans recently criticized Lowry on Facebook, accusing her of inciting controversy. The 32-year-old reality TV personality wrote a piece about Ashley Salazar, a contestant on 16 & Pregnant but not cast in any Teen Mom series. Jenelle shared images from a fan page featuring Ashley and her family and wrote: "This is my girl right here. I still stand by my advice ... when it came down to choosing Ashley or Kail for Teen Mom 2 and the producers asked me who should be the last pick for the show...."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Evans added, "I told them Ashley but obviously that didn't happen. She's on TikTok if yall want to follow her. A lot of unnecessary drama would have been prevented." The conclusion of her post was another dig at Lowry according to The Sun.

The two Teen Mom's have a lengthy history of altercations, of which this most recent internet feud is only one chapter. Evans' comments were met with skepticism on a Teen Mom Reddit forum, with some wondering if the producers considered her advice and claiming that they probably decided against it.

One user wrote, "I highly doubt they gave a shit what her opinion was on this," while another added, "Yes came here to say this. I’d bet my next paycheck that they absolutely did NOT ask her who should be on the show. A third person said, "I bet they did ask her. Just so they could go with the opposite of what she said, knowing they would make the correct decision that way."

A fourth person said, "They definitely didn’t ask her opinion. None of the other moms even knew until mtv announced it to the world," and a fifth added, "ThEy DiDnT LiStEn No shit people have always known not to listen to you because you suck. I wouldn’t even take her advice on how to butter toast because she’d fuck it up."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Another social media frenzy was started in July after Evans claimed that Lowry had slipped into her husband David's direct messages. Fans questioned Jenelle's trustworthiness when she described the alleged conversation in a satirical Facebook post and the comments that followed. She wrote, "Your random DM to my husband was so sweet. So happy to know you're still thinking about us." "I'm being sarcastic yall. She did message but not being nice." she said in the comments. She added, "David didn't do anything... but I guess it's impossible for 'Kail to start drama for no reason.'"

She wrote on X at the time, "What wild hair did you get up your ass to say: 'Ehhhh, imma start sh** with David today?' "Some people will never grow up, and it shows." She said in another post, "Like for real tho. I was like: “You’re f**king kidding me' and he, in fact, was not kidding."

