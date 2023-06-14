'Jeopardy!' Fans in a Frenzy After the Writers of the Show Gave an Incorrect Clue in New Episode

The latest episode of Jeopardy! has left fans in a frenzy as a glaring error from the show's writers took center stage. With hearts racing and minds buzzing, viewers couldn't help but notice the unexpected twist: an apparent misstep in the form of an incorrect clue presented for a question. As fans eagerly engaged in the iconic game of knowledge, this unforeseen mishap sparked an online debate.

The show is hosted by Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik who appeared as stunning as ever in a formal blue jacket and a classic black top. The contestants David Ford, Allison Strekal, and former champion Suresh Krishna joined in a sportive spirit to compete for the ultimate victory.

Although it appeared as if Krishna would win once again as he currently has a winning of a whopping $38,199 in his third successful and sweet win, all three contestants were eager to win and had determination plastered on their faces.

The moment that led to the said frenzy was when Strekal wanted to go for higher stakes in the show as she went on to select 'Silent Letter Words' worth $1000. The trick question on the illuminating blue screen read 'This word with a rare silent Q can mean a resinous varnish'.

As the three contestants wracked their brains to find the answer to the question, the loud and alarming buzzer rang in the background. This left both contestants and fans dumbstruck awaiting the accurate response from the host. Right on cue, Bialik revealed the answer to be 'Lacquer'. As soon as the correct word was revealed, 'Oh!' said Ford as he pondered over his possible choice. While the show did move on, its viewers were left rather unhappy with the real answer.

Wait, how do we determine its the Q and not the C that's silent in "lacquer?" #jeopardy — 🩻your friend corrigan🩻 (@HereLiesCoRri) June 8, 2023

In a thread on Twitter, users went into a frenzy as they discussed the accuracy of the answer that the three contestants failed to answer. The thread began with one user unable to determine whether its the letter 'Q' that was silent or if its the letter 'C', in the word 'Lacquer'. The thread continued with others chiming in with their opinion. Many suggested how it would not be lacquer without the 'q'.

In a conversation of the same thread, two Twitter users emphasized how Jeopardy! may have messed up. "It needs a consonant for it to be a hard C. Not silent," said someone, to which the other responded with valid reasoning. "If you took it [the letter 'c'] out, the word would be pronounced like lace. But if you took out the c, you'd still say it the same way. Feels like Jeopardy messed that up."

truth is that there are no silent letters, just some whose sounds are are imperceptible to humans — Jay C. Johnson (@JayJ79) June 9, 2023

Another user chimed into the conversation and felt that there are no 'silent letters' and that there are just some sounds that are imperceptible to humans. However, according to Dictionary.com, the winning word is surprisingly pronounced as 'Lacker'.