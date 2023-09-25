Kim Kardashian, the famous reality personality and entrepreneur, was recently embroiled in a heated argument over a gorgeous sunset painting she claimed was the work of her 10-year-old daughter, North West. While some praised North's artistic abilities, others remained cautious, calling the masterpiece's validity into question.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Proudly Shows Off North West’s Paintings Inspired by Real-Life People

Kardashian enthusiastically displayed her daughter's artwork on Instagram and X (previously Twitter). The artwork portrayed a lovely oceanside landscape with a stunning pinkish sunset, displaying an impressive degree of detail and sophistication for such a young artist. Kardashian captioned the photo with parental pride, noting that North had been working on the painting tirelessly for several weeks, reports Daily Mail. However, as is often the case in the digital era, not everyone immediately accepted the painting as North's actual work. Some social media users expressed reservations, claiming that a 10-year-old could not possibly create such a masterpiece, regardless of her ancestry.

Kim Kardashian shares landscape painting made by North West. pic.twitter.com/lfkRZlh1Ft — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

One X user was shocked, adding, "'Surely a 10-year-old didn't do this, Kardashian or not." Meanwhile, an Instagram user said, "My toddler got his license today," adding humor to the debate. Others have accused the Kardashians of lying regularly, with one social media user saying, "'I dunno man... I don't wanna underestimate young talent but these Kardashians are liars & frauds." Several artists weighed in to share their perspectives amid the skepticism and criticism. They contended that a child as young as 10 may possess the talents required to make such a picture, especially with the assistance of experienced tutors and dedication.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Proudly Flaunts Daughter North West's 'Bob Ross-Like' Painting

"As someone who paints, this really isn't that hard to believe especially if she put a few weeks into it," one artist said, Another artist stressed children's ability to grasp artistic talents, saying, "I don't get why people have a hard time believing a child did this. If you start them pretty young, give them teachers who push them for hours, it is very much possible. Kids are smarter than adults when it comes to mastering something."

Call me a hater but I still don't believe she did that — Azani⁶𓅓 (@iamRTI) September 20, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Used This Strategy to Uncover 'Fake Friends' Who Used to Leak Her Private Information

Some pointed to the history of Bob Ross, the renowned painter, and host of The Joy of Painting, as proof that with the appropriate mentoring, even young artists can produce extraordinary achievements. They contended that with the right guidance, a kid could create a painting like North's. Instagram users took their suspicion a step further by spotting what they thought was North's genuine artwork—a less polished painting on the ground that contrasted with the masterwork presented. This revelation sparked concerns about whether the artwork Kardashian displayed was, in fact, North's creation.

One commenter joked, "The real one on the left :P," underlining the difference in quality between the two paintings. This discovery spurred speculation over who really created the sunset landscape. During the dispute, some fans took a more realistic approach, requesting actual evidence to back up Kardashian's assertion. They asked Kim to film North doing art in real-time, assuming that visual proof would put the debate to rest. One Instagram user expressed their skepticism, writing, "Kim we're gonna need evidence because not a single person believes you." Others agreed, with one tweeter saying, "Loooooool until I see an unedited video of her painting it I just don't believe it."

More from Inquisitr

North West Dresses as Dad Kanye West in New Pictures From Japan Vacation

Kim Kardashian And North West Channel Kanye West While Lip Syncing to ‘American Boy’ in Adorable Video