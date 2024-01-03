Court Papers Set to Expose Notable Figures Linked to Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Network

Jeffrey Epstein passed away in 2019, but new court documents suggest that he has left behind his several allies. The late financier's controversial case is likely to get darker as hundreds of sealed filings will reveal the names of his associates, which is expected to include famous people like Prince Andrew and the 42nd president of the United States, Bill Clinton. Here's what we know so far.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

Also Read: Donald Trump Reveals Melania's Mother's Illness As The Reason For Her Absence From Festive Family Events

It is reported that nearly 200 names are set to be made public as part of Epstein's sex-trafficking scandal. Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim, filed a case against the late financier's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a New York judge is likely to unseal a trove of documents, exposing their associates in the disgraced business.

Until now, the "associates" of Epstein were known as 'John and Jane Doe' in court papers, per The Guardian. However, as part of the recent development in the case where the then-17-year-old Giuffre alleged Maxwell, daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell, of arranging her to "get physical" with Epstein and other men, including Prince Andrew.

The trafficking victim filed the case in 2015, and a year later, in 2016, a New York-based judge, Robert Sweet, rejected Maxwell's appeal to dismiss the court case. He found Giuffre a "victim of sustained underage sexual abuse between 1999 and 2002." However, the parties settled it outside the courtroom in 2017.

Also Read: Trump's New Year Rant Targets ‘Left Misfits’ Who Are 'Illegally Allowing [Immigrants] Into Sour Country'

The civil lawsuit alleged Giuffre was a victim of "sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress" at the hands of Britain's Prince Andrew. However, he denied his involvement in any wrongdoing on several occasions and interviews but settled the case for a reported $12 Million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dom Lucre | Dominick McGee (@domlucre)

Also Read: Joe Biden Says His New Year's Resolution is 'To Come Back Next Year'

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of former President Clinton clarified in a July 2019 statement, "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has been recently charged in New York," per Newsweek. "He's not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade and has never been to Little St. James island."

As far as the documents are concerned, they are being released now because U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska found no legal justification to keep over 150 names hidden and ordered to unseal them to the public, likely to begin after January 1, 2024.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Although Giurffe made no allegations against Clinton, she mentioned in her court filings that she met the 42nd president on Little St. James, Epstein's private Caribbean island. But Epstein's girlfriend Maxwell contradicted and claimed he (Clinton) had never visited the deceased sex trafficker's place. However, the court found Clinton as "Doe 36," mentioned over fifty times subpoenaed for his relationship with Epstein.

Aside from the president, the victim alleged Maxwell redirected her to have sex with other names like the former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, the late fashion and modeling director Jean Luc Brunel, billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, and the then New Mexico governor, Bill Richardson.

More from Inquisitr

Judge Orders Release of 200 Redacted High-Profile Identities Linked With Jeffrey Epstein

Former CNN Host Don Lemon Says Nikki Haley Could Be 'More Dangerous' Than Donald Trump if Elected